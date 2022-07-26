Check out the new online channel created to report abusive telemarketing

Brazilians have gained another direct channel to denounce telemarketing companies that insist on using abusive tactics in contact with customers. To tackle the problem, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) has provided an internet channel for anyone to make complaints.

Learn more about the new channel for reporting abusive telemarketing practices

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the consumer must inform, among other information, the date and identification number of the DDD caller (direct remote download), the name of the telemarketing operator or company that represents him/her, and if he/she has or not allowed to offer goods and services. To make the complaint, the consumer must fill out a form available in this link.

According to what was announced by the Ministry, the complaints will be investigated by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and forwarded to the Procons (Foundation for Consumer Protection and Defense) of all states for analysis and opening of possible administrative proceedings for violation of the law.

Abusive telemarketing activities in Brazil

At the beginning of this week, Senacon and Procons decided to suspend abusive telemarketing activities for 180 Brazilian companies. The purpose of the measure, according to the Ministry, is to end agreements that provide goods or services without the consent of the consumer.

The suspension decision was taken due to the volume of complaints presented in the last three years to the National Consumer Defense Information System (SINDEC) and to the consumer.gov.br website.

The main objective of this measure is to prevent consumers from being bombarded with phone calls from different companies to offer products or services. In this sense, several people were happy with the measure and hope that the complaints really have some practical effect for the consumer.