Childhood dream? Marcelo Bimbi admits desire with Mara Maravilha and shocks fans

This Monday (25), in an interview with suckergives Metropolitan FMthe model Marcelo Bimbiex-husband of presenter Nicole Bahls, opened the game about his participation in the 8th edition of the reality show “A Fazenda” and admitted that he intended to stay with a specific participant.

At the time, he admitted that when he learned that the singer Mara Maravilha would be in confinement, planned to have an affair with her, which ended up not happening, since the two had a relationship full of friction.

“When I found out that she was going to participate in the reality show, everyone will say: ‘Wow, really?’. But then, if you go back a while and remember the magazines, you’ll want it too. When I found out that Mara Maravilha would participate in my edition, I said: ‘I’m going to stay with this woman’. It was my childhood dream,” he said.

Then, Bimbi assured that everything is just a joke, considering that the presenter is already married to Gabriel Torres, a judge on Record TV’s ‘Canta Comigo’: “I wish! But the dream is not over yet. Just kidding, she’s married and that’s life.” Check out the interview:

Nicole Bahls remembers Marcelo Bimbi’s betrayal

Recently, in an interview for the program “Pé na Bota”, presenter Nicole Bahls recalled the moment she discovered an alleged betrayal of her husband, Marcelo Bimbi, after three years of marriage.

At the time, she said that she discovered the news through the press: “Almost! I just didn’t get the tico, tico [a traição], but I took it from Léo Dias. Was all! If it was not [jornalista] Léo Dias… I saved money on the detective! I would die without knowing. I was at home, when I look, the bofe there kissing the neck of a crack”, he said.

However, the model proved to be well resolved with the breakup: “It gets to a point where you can’t force the person to love you. If this happened, it’s also because he wasn’t happy. God only knows what he was feeling at the time to do that. Of course, I preferred that he arrived and said: ‘Shall we take a break?’ I think it’s more honest, because our relationship is healthy. But I think his love was so much that he didn’t have the courage to end the relationship,” she said.

