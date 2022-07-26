China says it is ‘seriously prepared’ for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, promises ‘severe consequences’

The leader of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi, is planning an official trip to Asia, which includes in the itinerary the island of Taiwan, a territory that, in practice, is sovereign, but that China claims as being and which has generated great tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Pelosi did not disclose the details of her travel plan, citing safety concerns, but said, “It’s important that we [Estados Unidos] show support for Taiwan.” However, China has already issued several warnings, warning that it will act if the visit to this island near the Chinese coast happens.

Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian told the ‘Financial Times’ that he has already sent warnings about the trip to Taiwan to the US government, “significantly stronger” than previously expressed. The visit by a top US political official and a close ally of the US President could be seen by Beijing as an acknowledgment of Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty and as the installation of a US “outpost” mere kilometers from the Chinese mainland.

Zhao stressed that China has already expressed, several times, “our firm opposition to the visit” and assured that “we are seriously prepared”. Although he did not elaborate on what this degree of preparation could mean, the representative of the Chinese government assured, however, that China “will take firm and strong measures to guarantee our sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

And he left a warning: “the US must take full responsibility for any severe consequences that may arise” from Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

In a post made last week on Twitter, the spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “if the US insists on making the visit, China will respond, with determination, with countermeasures”.

The Chinese side has repeatedly stated its firm opposition to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Should the US side insist on making the visit, China will resolutely respond to countermeasures. pic.twitter.com/zdpVx4N4hj — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 21, 2022

On the same occasion, the spokesman stressed that the US should stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries (to remember that China considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory) and that, instead, it should focus on solving its own problems. .

Interfering in others’ internal affairs is the US’s standard practice, but never China’s style. We urge the US to stop judging others according to its own practices, stop making groundless accusations against China, and focus instead on taking care of its own problems. pic.twitter.com/bbbl5xmfeA — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 21, 2022

The island of Taiwan has been at the center of intensifying political tensions between the United States and China, especially in recent times, with US warships having recently made several voyages through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing has responded by increasing military exercises in the zone, reiterating that Taiwan is part of China and that the international community should not interact with that territory as if it were a sovereign nation.

China has already publicly declared that it does not rule out the possibility of taking Taiwan by force, if necessary, although it prefers a “peaceful reunification”, as explained by the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, quoted by the ‘FT’.

Aware of the atmosphere of tension and the risks that Pelosi’s trip will represent, President Joe Biden has already said that the US Defense considers that this trip “is not a good idea at the moment”. Still, in May, Biden said the US would act strongly to defend Taiwan from an eventual Chinese attack and would resort to force of arms to do so, further intensifying tensions between the two world superpowers.