City of the South of Minas starts water rationing – Gerais

Reservoirs are at their limit, according to the department (photo: Archive/Land of Mandu) The drought is punishing cities in the south of Minas this winter period. As a result, some municipalities are already beginning to take measures to avoid the lack of water. This is the case of Ouro Fino, which started rationing this weekend throughout the city, since the reservoirs are at their limit.

The announcement was made by the Autonomous Municipal Department of Water and Sewage (DMAAE) on Saturday (23/7), through social media. According to the department, rationing will be indefinitely and seven days a week, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The note also informed that the action was taken due to lack of rain and the high consumption that has been occurring in the city. “We ask for everyone’s understanding and collaboration so that they avoid washing sidewalks and vehicles, use only what is necessary”, emphasized the text.

It is worth mentioning that the notice had already been published last week, when the DMAAE informed that there could be rationing, since the city’s reservoirs were at their limit.

“We urge the population not to waste water and use it sparingly and conscientiously. With the lack of rain, the reservoirs were not able to maintain their capacity and full flow, which may require a measure of rationing, until the level of the reservoirs is recovered”, commented the director of DMAAE, Edson Batista Gomes.

In addition, the Water Department is working on the construction of a new reinforced concrete dam in Bairro do Gargat, which will increase raw water storage capacity.

“It is important to inform that the last collection was built in Ouro Fino in 1986, so our management is now building what should have been done in several past administrations”, explained the director.

Rains this week

The rain should return this week to the South of Minas. A cold front that arrives in the south of the country should bring rain to the region only on Friday (29/7), according to the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies (CPTEC/INPE).

The next few days continue with temperatures above average for winter and dry weather. This is due to the atmospheric blockade that has been acting on the Southeast region of the country since the beginning of July. Therefore, the probability of rain is only 5% for the South of Minas until next Thursday (28/7).

The probability of rain in the region next Friday (7/30) is 90%, according to Inpe. But rain does not reduce temperatures. Thus, the minimum should be 11ºC and the maximum 29ºC in cities in the region.

Iago Almeida / Special to EM