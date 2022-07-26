Civic vs Corolla: why Honda has everything to turn the tide against the rival – 07/26/2022

The new Honda Civic has already been confirmed for Brazil in two very different configurations: the hybrid e:HEV and the sporty Type R. Both will face good competition. The first will compete with the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, while the second will compete with the Corolla GR.

However, if the fight between the sports cars tends to give the award for the fastest to the arch-rival, the ecological Civic can win the dispute with the competing brand. His arrival is confirmed for the last quarter of 2022.

The Civic e:HEV has interesting qualities to be, once again, the great competitor of the Corolla. Unlike the national, which had 2.0 and 1.5 turbo flex versions to face the entire range of the old Toyota, the dispute will only be between the hybrids, since Honda will not bring, for now, other versions of the three-volume Civic.

It will be quite a fight, but we already have to say that the scales tend towards the Civic. The Honda is more powerful and promises to be more economical. The only point that remains to be confirmed is the price. The Corolla Hybrid Altis Premium costs R$ 188,990, which should be lower than the opponent’s, since the competitor will be imported and tends to reach more than R$ 200 thousand – it’s just a projection, there is no officially defined table .

New Honda Civic e:HEV will come in sedan body Image: Disclosure

Both are conventional hybrids, that is, without the option of being charged at the socket. The launch is more powerful and has greater torque: 184 hp and 32.1 kgfm. The 2.0 engine is stronger than the Corolla’s 1.8, however, it is not possible to say exactly how much.

It is not a matter of laziness to do the math, as the fact is that Toyota does not disclose the combined numbers of the 1.8 combustion engine and the two electric motors. It just limits itself to saying that the four-cylinder flex generates 101 hp and 72 hp on electricity (no sum). In turn, the torque is 14.5 kgfm in combustion and 16.6 kgfm in the electric thrusters – it is estimated that the combined power is 122 hp.

That’s enough for the Civic to go several heads ahead. The European hybrid hatch version may even perform a little better than the sedan, but it serves as a parameter for what we can expect.

Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is dispatched in 7.8 seconds, similar to the old-generation turbo. Much faster than the approximately 12 s required for the Corolla to complete the same race.

Interior of the European hatchback model Image: Disclosure

Importantly in a hybrid, the economy can be more even. The Civic manages to make an average of 21.3 km / leo Corolla, 16.2 km / l (gasoline). It is worth emphasizing that the Honda will be powered only by gasoline. There is a curious point: the Toyota has a 50 liter tank, facing the opponent’s 40 l. Despite this, the range is greater in the Corolla, which runs up to 810 km, versus 852 km.

As for space, the duo reserves a good space for people. The Toyota has 2.70 meters of wheelbase, a little less than the 2.73 m of the Honda, but it makes up for it in trunk space: 470 liters. And what about the Civic? The brand has not officially disclosed the volume available in the car compartment. However, if you want a parameter, the hatch sold in Europe reaches 410 l.

As for technology and security items, they start from the same point. There’s collision alert, automatic braking, lane keeping alert and lane departure alert and adaptive cruise control (with traffic assistant). The Civic takes advantage of the electronic parking brake auto hold (holds the car automatically at stops), while the Corolla has a traditional lever.

New 2023 Toyota Corolla has retouched styling and more powerful engines Image: Disclosure

All this is not to say that the Honda wins outright, given that Toyota also has some weapons. The biggest one is the facelift of the Corolla, an event that should take place until mid-2023. Abroad, the sedan has already had its first facelift presented. There are changes in the 1.8 engine, which now generates 140 hp, a good increase over the 122 hp. The result is an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 9.2 s.

The best is the 2.0 Hybrid, the same volume as the conventional engine of the Civic e:HEV. The four-cylinder engine has 196 hp and does the test in 7.5 s. The configuration is Honda’s big rival in other markets. The question is whether the more potent variant will be offered in Brazil. If so, it will be a more than fierce fight.

