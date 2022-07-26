Civil Police arrest man who used a dog to rob and attack victims in Rio’s South Zone | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police arrested a man who used a dog to rob and attack people in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. At least five people were victims of the crime, including a civil police officer and a military officer.

According to investigations, Allan Kardec Areas Santos, 42 years old, is homeless and was always on the sidewalks of several neighborhoods, mainly Jardim Botânico, Ipanema and Leblon. According to the police, if the victim of the robbery tried to react, he would order Macarenathe dog, attacked.

The dog is a German Shepherd breed. The animal was apprehended and is under care. Those responsible for the care of Macarena claim that she is a docile animal and obedient.

A civil policewoman had an argument with Allan on the beach and ended up being attacked.

“I was at the beach on June 18th with my dog. He put his leash on my dog ​​and dragged it off. I went to warn him, I ran after him. He had a shepherdess by his side. I said, ‘Give me back my dog, you’re taking my dog’. I tried to catch Scooby [nome do cão da policial], he tried to stop me and, when I saw it, the dog was biting my leg. A serious bite”, said inspector Clarissa Huguet, from the Civil Police.

The agent sought to find out who the man was and discovered that he was accused of being responsible for other crimes. Allan has 15 stints with the police and was on the run for the crime of robbery.

“I managed to release my dog ​​and then we ran after him, to find out who the person was. We discovered that he had several criminal records, including animal abuse,” Clarissa said.

The case is investigated by the 14th DP (Leblon). The man will answer for the crime of improper theftwhich is when an instrument is used, in this case an animal, to terrorize the victim.

“The dog is docile and, although docile, faithful to the owner. He sent the orders and she obeyed. In that time, she claimed five victims. I ask that the people who were victims of this man, to come to the police station and register so that we can keep him in prison”, said delegate Daniela Terra.

The bitch Macarena is being cared for by the State Undersecretary for Animal Protection and Welfare. She receives veterinary care.

“On the day of the arrest, the delegate informed us and we went to the place, we took the dog to a veterinary clinic, she was examined to know the situation at the moment, if she was healthy, if she had been attacked. But it didn’t look like it was. We managed to find a temporary home for her, where she is being well taken care of, in a safe place”, said the State Undersecretary of Agriculture, Leonardo Pinto.

Macarena is available for responsible adoption.