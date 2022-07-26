Clairvoyant hits the hammer on Gremio x Chapecoense

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Grêmio idol can close with English football

For those who are superstitious, Grêmio had its destiny “spiked” by a clairvoyant in the game against Chapecoense, which takes place this Tuesday, at Arena Condá, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

According to the YouTube channel “Tarot and its mysteries”, Grêmio’s future in the Brazilian Championship Serie B will be one of a lot of struggle against Chapecoense and, even so, the gaucho team should do better in the confrontation.

The predictions of the cards show that the club will have difficulties in an extremely disputed duel, but that it will be able to surprise and guarantee another victory to maintain the sequence of invincibility in the competition.

“Grêmio took a card that is the warrior who doesn’t get tired, who seeks and has already left a victory and goes to another, until the goal is reached. Grêmio’s cards are very good, better than Chapecoense’s. It will be a tight game, but the energies are very strong for Grêmio, even having a lot of fight, the result can be favorable to Grêmio”, he revealed.

See the history of the clash between Chapecoense x Gremio

Chapecoense and Grêmio have faced each other 16 times to date. Of this sample, only one took place in the Série B 2022. The other 15 clashes took place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

In 16 duels, Grêmio won nine, lost four and drew three times. For the Brasileirão, there were 15 matches with nine victories for Tricolor, three draws and three victories for Chapecoense.

In total we had 49 goals, with 30 goals in favor of Grêmio and 19 from the Verdão do Oeste team.