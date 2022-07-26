Cláudia Raia exposes pregnancy and shocking belly: Happiness

According to the actress, her eggs are frozen

Considered one of the biggest names in dramaturgy, Claudia Raia is enjoying the holidays with the children, Enzo Celulari and Sophia. Last Sunday, the 24th, the heir shared a rare click with the family members.

On social networks, Edson Celulari’s son appeared alongside his sister and mother, who showed off his cracked tummy.

In a cave, Cláudia Raia showed her happiness when she appeared hugging Sophia and caressing Enzo Celulari.

However, what really caught the eye was the 55-year-old artist’s body. With a white bikini, she proved that she has everything in place. “Happiness“, wrote the heir.

In addition, even with the desire to become a mother, Cláudia Raia proved that she is not yet carrying her new heir.

ACTRESS TALKS ABOUT PREGNANCY

Currently, Cláudia Raia lives the best outcome in love with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello.

Thus, the actress plans to get pregnant again. During an interview with “Gshow”, she confirmed that she froze her eggs and talked about the dream.

“We have medicine as our ally. It is a great desire that we have. There is still no date, no deadline, but we dream of it”assumed the famous.

According to the actress, there is no right age to have a baby: “I don’t think there is a deadline.”

ARTIST CONFESS DREAM

Furthermore, during an interview with Sabrina Sato, Cláudia Raia reinforced the idea of ​​getting pregnant at 55.

“You can do whatever you want. I want to be a mother first and then I want to be a grandmother. I want to. I’ve already saved my eggs, some left over there, let’s see. I would be a mother of 10 children, I love being a mother, it’s the character I like the most”, said the actress.

However, even with the dream of having a baby again, the artist reinforced that she does not know when she will perform the procedure.