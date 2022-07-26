Clubs must fight again in court; understand situation

Teams from Rio de Janeiro have faced a problem of understanding and a new chapter should happen in the next few days

O Vasco da Gama believe you will be able to enroll Alex Teixeira in time for the athlete to make his debut for the club next Sunday, the 31st, at 16:00, for the 22nd round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The problem is that the Maltese Cross I would like the duel to be held in Maracanãwhich is managed by Flamengo and Fluminense. Recently, the two clubs had an imbroglio in justice because of the situation.

O Flamengo I didn’t want to release the Maracanã so that the Vasco face the sporton the last day 3, but the hill giant got an injunction in court. The case generated some indirections from both sides and the red-black he even tried to stop the rival from playing in the stadium.

This time, however, Vasco and Flamengo went into dialogue. O Maltese Cross had recently sent a formal request to be able to face the Chapecoense and two more games in Maracanã and the rival signaled positively.

The problem is that, since then, there has been no return of the Flamengo about the case. O Vascothrough an official note, informed that it stipulated until 12 pm on Tuesday, the 26th, for an answer and, if it did not come, it is considering taking the matter to court.