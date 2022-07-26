Colombia beats Argentina, goes to the final of the Women’s Copa America and guarantees a spot in the World Cup and the Olympics | women’s cup america

Women’s Copa America Host Colombia beat Argentina 1-0 and are qualified for the final of the competition . And the celebration was threefold at the Alfoso López Stadium, in Bucaramanga. In addition to the place in the decision, the Colombian team also guaranteed qualification for the 2023 World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, and the Paris-2024 Olympic Games..

1 of 1 Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia’s goal over Argentina in the Copa America semifinals — Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia’s goal against Argentina in the Copa America semifinals (Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Striker Linda Caicedo, 17, scored the winning goal in the semifinals. The revelation of Colombian football, which plays for Deportivo Cali, was one of the highlights of the match, especially in individual duels.

The Colombian team has already been runners-up twice in the Women’s Copa America, in 2010 and 2014, when the competition was decided in a quadrangular final. For the first time classified for the decision of the tournament, Colombia now awaits the result of the other semifinal, between Brazil and Paraguay, this Tuesday, also in Bucaramanga, at 21:00 (Brasilia time) – Sportv broadcasts the match live, and ge follows it in real time.

Argentina still has the chance to go to the World Cup, as the Copa América gives three direct places for the competition – for the Olympics, however, only the finalists qualify. On Friday, in Armenia, Argentina will face the defeated team in the second semifinal in the dispute for third place and the last direct spot for the World Cup. The Copa America decision will be on Saturday, also in Bucaramanga.

The two teams played a very disputed semifinal. Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Pérez made a good save with Estefania Banini’s cross kick. On the other side, Mayra Ramírez almost scored a goal, after taking two markers in the area, but the left kick hit the Argentine crossbar.

More balanced in the match, Colombia came to victory in the 17th minute of the second half: after the cross from the right, defender Agustina Barroso pierced the area and the ball was left for Linda Caicedo to dominate, take the opponent out and score with a left-handed cross kick.