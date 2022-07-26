Complaints against airlines in 2022 already exceed the numbers recorded in 2019 | Tourism and Travel

The July holidays increased the movement of airports – a sector that has given consumers a headache. In 2022, complaints against airlines registered between January and May of this year have already surpassed the numbers of 2019, before the pandemic.

A survey based on data from Reclame Aqui shows the worsening of the service in numbers:

2019 – 53,049 complaints;

2020 – 81,533 complaints;

2021 – 115,305 complaints;

Between January and May 2022 – 53,096.

From January to May of this year, 353 complaints were filed against airlines per day.

The main complaints are as follows:

45% – cancellations;

38.5% – service probelams;

6% – payment difficulties;

3.7% – difficulties with repayments;

1.9% – problems with miles;

4% – others.

“Our connection did not wait and left, leaving a considerable amount of passengers unable to reach their final destination. It is expensive and they are not providing a decent service, unfortunately”, complained the soldier Cristiano Marçal – he was forced to pass the night in Brasilia.

“They didn’t warn us and they didn’t provide assistance. The people who went looking for information”, described the administrator Joaquim Neto. He had to face late check-in and flight delays.

For Instituto Reclame Aqui, the explosion of complaints against airlines is related to the layoffs of airlines to contain costs that coincided with the temporary change of cancellation and reimbursement rules due to the pandemic.

“It is always more advantageous to invest time and patience in trying to contact the airlines, either through the service channels or through other complaint platforms. This is very important because, if the company does not spontaneously resolve the problem, the consumer must have proof of this attempt to seek legal action, which has been the great solution for most consumers”, oriented the director of Institutional Relations of the Institute for Consumer Defense, Igor Britto.

The rules currently in effect are from before the pandemic. That is, if the flight is delayed, the passenger must be notified every half hour about the new departure forecast.

From one hour of delay, the airline is obliged to provide internet and telephone.

When the delay exceeds two hours, the company has to guarantee food.

In case of delays of more than four hours, the company must offer accommodation and transport. If the passenger wants, he can also demand a full refund or other means of transport.

The same goes for canceled flights.

DELAYED OR CANCELED FLIGHT: see what passengers’ rights

Regarding the increase in complaints, TV Globo contacted the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear) – which informed that contact should be made with the main airlines in the country.

Through a note, TAM, Azul and Gol informed that they have reduced the volume of complaints and that they keep their customer service channels constantly improving.