Consumers will be able to report abusive telemarketing through an exclusive channel

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) determined the intensive fight against abusive telemarketing. In this way, consumers have yet another direct channel to report telemarketing companies that practice this type of abuse. Thus, an internet platform was made available for people to file a complaint.

“In the electronic form, consumers must enter, among other information, the date and origination number of the call with DDD (direct distance dialing – if any), the name of the telemarketer or which company it represents and whether permission has been given for the call. offer of products and services”, informed the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Also according to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, complaints made through the channel will be investigated by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and forwarded to Procons (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) throughout Brazil, where they will be analyzed and opened. possible administrative process for non-compliance with the determinations.

To denounce the offer of products and services that you have not requested or that you have already refused and that you continue to receive telemarketing proposals, just fill out the form available on this link.

This July, 180 Brazilian companies were suspended by decision of Senacon and Procons due to abusive telemarketing. “The measure aims to put an end to calls that offer products or services without the authorization of consumers”, pointed out the ministry.

The suspension was based on the number of complaints registered in the National Consumer Defense Information System (Sindec) and in the website Consumidor.gov.br in the last three years.

The purpose of the action is to interrupt the links in which products or services are offered without the authorization of consumers, with data obtained, commonly, illegally.

Among the companies that were the target of the action are large telephony institutions, banks and industry associations. Thus, according to the Ministry of Justice, with this operation, these services were permanently suspended.

