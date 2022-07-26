Corinthians and Caixa sign new agreement for payment of Arena | Corinthians

The club and the financial institution were negotiating the expansion in the grace period of the stadium financing payment. In 2020, the parties aligned an agreement in which Timão committed to repay interest at the end of 2022. Under the new agreement, this will only start in 2023. From 2025, it would honor the annual installments.

The total amount of the debt would be R$ 611 million. Of these, R$300 million will be deducted from the revenue from Arena’s naming rights over the next 20 years, paid for by Hypera Pharma. Thus, around R$ 311 million would remain, which will have to be paid until 2041.

Corinthians will pay quarterly installments, as informed at the Council meeting. The projection is that the annual value, in the sum of the quarters, will be something in the region of R$ 70 million per year.

1 of 2 Neo Química Arena: Timão and Caixa have a verbal agreement, but it remains to be signed — Photo: Henrique Toth Neo Química Arena: Timão and Caixa have a verbal agreement, but it remains to be signed — Photo: Henrique Toth

It is worth remembering that the loan contracted by Timão in 2013 was R$ 400 million. Corinthians still does not confirm the details of the new agreement by the confidentiality clauses.

See the official notice of Corinthians:

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it signed, this Monday (25), the documents of the agreement between the club and Caixa Econômica Federal for the renegotiation of obligations related to the financing for the construction of Neo Química Arena. Its implementation will be carried out following the contractual terms and conditions.

With his signature, President Duilio Monteiro Alves continued the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of the Corinthians at a meeting held on June 27, 2022. It is worth remembering that there was unanimity among the directors for the approval of the terms of the agreement.”

