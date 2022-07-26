Corinthians hires Fausto Vera and reaches ten reinforcements in the season

Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors closed a deal this afternoon (25), and midfielder Fausto Vera is the newest reinforcement from Alvinegro. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract in the last few hours, and the transfer was made official by the Argentine club (see the publication below).

The player was permanently hired by Corinthians, which bought 70% of his economic rights. Argentinos Juniors kept the other 30%, and the transfer amount was not disclosed. Alvinegro should soon announce the reinforcement and inform the duration of the contract.

Fausto Vera becomes the tenth player signed by Corinthians for this season and the third only in this transfer window, after Balbuena and Yuri Alberto. Alvinegro now runs against time to regularize the Argentine with the CBF until tomorrow (26), the last day for the registration of players in the final phase of the Copa do Brasil. If the club misses the deadline, Vera will only be able to play Brasileirão and Libertadores until the end of the year.

The reinforcement stood out in Argentine football playing different roles in midfield, most often first and second midfielder. This year he played 27 games for Argentinos Juniors, with five goals scored and four assists. At Corinthians, it is enough to be another option for Vítor Pereira in a well-served sector of Corinthians, which already has Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Roni and Xavier, in addition to Paulinho, who is injured and will only return in 2023.

Full of reinforcements, Corinthians tries to extend the good phase from 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday (27), in Goiânia, where they visit Atlético-GO for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.