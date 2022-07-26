Corinthians informs signing of agreement with Caixa Econmica to settle Arena debt

Corinthians published an official note earlier this Monday night to inform fans of another important step towards paying off debts in relation to Neo Química Arena. This time, the club announced the signing of the contract with Caixa Econômica Federal.

According to the statement, the parties signed the documents for the renegotiation of the financial obligations related to the financing of the alvinegro stadium at the time of its construction, in 2014. The newsletter also recalls that the attitude continues the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians at a meeting in the last month of June 2022 – see full official note below.

The total debt between Timão and BNDES, arising from the loan for the construction of the stadium, reached R$ 611 million and will have to be paid off by Corinthians by the year 2041. The installment should be around R$ 18 million per year – this value is already discounted from the revenue of the naming rights. As for the payment of the agreement with Caixa, Corinthians will start paying interest in 2023 and, as of 2025, it will be the turn to amortize the principal (annual installments).

The agreement, it is worth remembering, was signed after a unanimous vote among the councilors for its approval. Prior to that, the agreement was also approved by the club’s Steering Board and Board of Trustees.

Check the official note

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it signed, this Monday (25), the documents of the agreement between the club and Caixa Econômica Federal for the renegotiation of obligations related to the financing for the construction of Neo Química Arena. Its implementation will be carried out following the contractual terms and conditions.

With his signature, President Duilio Monteiro Alves continued the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians at a meeting held on June 27, 2022. It is worth remembering that there was unanimity among the councilors for the approval of the terms of the agreement.

