Corinthians reintroduces itself and starts preparation for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil

After the upset victory against Atlético-MG this Sunday, Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava on Monday morning to start preparing for an important commitment. Timão visits Atlético-GO, on Wednesday, at 21:30, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

As usual, players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes on Sunday stayed inside the CT. There, they did regenerative work.

The rest of the group started the day with a warm-up on Field 1, and later, Vítor Pereira did a ball possession activity. The Corinthian cast also made a movement of passes and submissions.

Corinthians will still have one more day of preparation before starting the decision against Atlético-GO. The group returns to training this Tuesday, in the afternoon, before traveling to Goiânia. For the first leg, tickets for Fiel are sold out.

The return game for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil will take place on August 17, at Neo Química Arena, also at 9:30 pm. Timão seeks the fourth championship of the competition while still alive in Libertadores and among the first in the Brasileirão.

