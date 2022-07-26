Corinthians signs agreement with Caixa to pay Arena construction loan

On Monday night (25th), the Corinthians informed that it signed the documents of the agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal regarding the payment of the loan for the construction of Neo Química Arena, made through BNDES, in 2013.

In a presentation made by the alvinegra board on June 27, the terms of the agreement were presented to the members of the Deliberative Council, who unanimously approved.

The club’s total debt with Caixa is BRL 611 million, an amount BRL 211 million above the loan taken by Timão in 2013.

The agreement between Corinthians and Caixa provides for a new grace period in relation to what had been signed between the parties in 2020. The payment of the first installment, which should take place at the end of this year, will only be for the second half of 2023.

The annual installment will last until 2041, with the first two years (2023 and 2024) for interest payments, and the following ones to pay off the principal amortization.

As Timão receives annually R$ 15 million (always corrected by the IGP-M) from Hypera Pharma regarding the naming rights of the Arena, the installments that Corinthians will have to pay will be approximately R$ 17 and 18 million per year.

SEE OFFICIAL NOTE FROM CORINTHIANS

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it signed, this Monday (25), the documents of the agreement between the club and Caixa Econômica Federal for the renegotiation of obligations related to the financing for the construction of Neo Química Arena. following the contractual terms and conditions.

With his signature, President Duilio Monteiro Alves continued the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians at a meeting held on June 27, 2022. It is worth remembering that there was unanimity among the councilors for the approval of the terms of the agreement.”