Corinthians starts preparation to face Atlético-GO; team may have changes | Corinthians

Corinthians played again this Monday, the day after the 2-1 victory over Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão, and began preparations for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, the team faces Atlético-GO, at 21:30, at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

Coach Vítor Pereira will only do one job with the full group before the match. This Monday, only the reserves went to the field at CT Joaquim Grava. On Tuesday, Corinthians trains in the morning and then leaves for Goiânia.

For this duel, it is likely that Timão will have changes, continuing the rotation promoted by Vítor Pereira. The athletes’ physical conditions will be decisive for the Portuguese coach’s decision.

Embezzlement against Atlético-MG due to muscle discomfort, goalkeeper Cássio remains in doubt. If he cannot play, Carlos Miguel should remain in the team:

– Cássio already has a problem from the previous game (against Coritiba), we thought it was a small and fleeting thing, but it inflamed a little more after the game. With the qualifiers approaching, we didn’t want to take any chances. I don’t know if he is in a position to play the next one, we have to do with the medical department – ​​highlighted Vítor Pereira.

Midfielder Renato Augusto and striker Júnior Moraes should stay out, recovering from injuries.

A possible squad for Corinthians for Wednesday is: Cássio (Carlos Miguel), Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

The return match of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, takes place on August 17, at Neo Química Arena.

