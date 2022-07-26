Coritiba beats Cuiabá with Alef Manga’s goal and moves away from Z4

In a confrontation against relegation, Coritiba beat Cuiabá, tonight (25), by 1-0, at Couto Pereira, and distanced itself from Z4. Coxa’s triumph closed the 19th round and the first round of the Brazilian Championship. In a very disputed game, but not very creative, Alef Manga was the only one to swing the nets and guaranteed, with a beautiful goal in the first half, the sixth triumph of Gustavo Morinigo’s team in the competition.

The victory at home puts Coritiba in 13th place, with 22 points. On the other hand, Cuiabá parks at 20 points, occupies the 17th place and is the first team in the relegation zone.

Worst visitor in the Brasileirão, Coritiba tries to improve its record on Saturday (30), at 16:30 (Brasília time), against Goiás, in Serrinha, for the opening of the 20th round.

Cuiabá will host Fortaleza, on Sunday (31), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Pantanal Arena.

warm start

In a direct fight against relegation, Coritiba and Cuiabá had a truncated start to the game at Couto Pereira, where defenses prevailed over attacks. Host, Coxa started the match pressing the opponent’s ball out and looking for gaps to supply their attackers. The team, however, had many difficulties to create plays, offering little danger to Walter’s goal.

Cuiabá, on the other hand, explored speed plays, especially along the sides of the field, and found more and more spaces during the first stage. The visitor, however, ended up stopped – often with a foul – by Coxa’s defensive system.

Exchange

Coritiba was forced to burn a substitution in the 25th minute of the first half. The steering wheel Val felt pain in his thigh and left the field for the entry of Bruno Gomes. In addition to the muscle issue, the player had already received the yellow card.

Call the Mango!

Alef Manga didn’t miss the main chance of the first half. In the 39th minute, Matheus Alexandre lifted the ball on the right, Cuiabá’s defense didn’t make the cut and Coxa’s number 11 sent a first-rate bomb to open the scoring at Couto Pereira.

It went up!

Needing the victory to leave the relegation zone, Cuiabá returned more aggressive for the second half. Pressing the ball out to try to catch Coritiba’s defense messed up, the visiting team took advantage of its speed to reach the opponent’s area, but sinned a lot when finishing.

Gradually, Cuiabá took over the game. Playing the ball freely from his goal, António Oliveira’s men had the freedom to exchange passes in midfield, facing only some marking around the penalty area. The team, however, did not know how to transform possession into clear scoring chances. Meanwhile, Coritiba unsuccessfully sought a counterattack to kill the match.

Confusion

Couto Pereira’s final minutes were full of confusion. Igor didn’t like Adrián Martínez’s free kick request and went to get satisfaction from the player. The other athletes from Coritiba took the pain of their partner, starting a fight near the sideline. Igor, from Cuiabá, Thonny Anderson and Luciano Castán, from Coxa, received a yellow card for the riot.

One less

What would have been a quiet victory turned into a drama for Coritiba in the final minutes. In the 43rd minute, Thonny Anderson was sent off for hitting Igor Cariús in the face. Anderson, who had received the first yellow card moments before, received another penalty for the foul and, after that, the red card.

DATASHEET

Coritiba 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Reason: 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 07/25/2022

Place: Couto Pereira Stadium

Hour: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

Video Referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Val (CFC), Matheus Alexandre (CFC), Henrique (CFC), Pepê (CUI), António Oliveira (CUI), Thonny Anderson (CFC), Igor Cariús (CUI), Luciano Castán (CFC)

red cards: Tony Anderson (CFC)

goals: Alef Manga (CFC), in the 39th minute of the first half

Coritiba: Wall; Matheus Alexandre (Natanael), Henrique, Luciano Castán, Egídio; Bernardo, Val (Bruno Gomes), Regis (Thonny Anderson); Alef Manga (Guillermo de los Anjos), Léo Gamalho (Adrián Martínez), Igor Paixão. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas (André), Marllon, Joaquim, Igor Cariús; Camilo, Pepê, Alesson (Jonathan Cafu), Rafael Gava (Felipe Marques); Valdivia (Pirani), Rodriguinho (Jenison). Coach: Antonio Oliveira.