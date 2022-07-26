Coritiba vs Cuiabá LIVE (1-0) | 07/25/2022

Yellow
49′ – Jenison takes the yellow card
addition
45′ – Five more minutes
Wall
44′ – Goalkeeper of Coritiba receives assistance
Cast out!
43′ – Thonny Anderson receives the second yellow card and the red card after putting his arm in his opponent’s face!
change the thigh
41′ – Guillermo replacing Alef Manga
yellow
40′ – Thonny Anderson, Igor and Castan
Widespread confusion!
39′ – Players push and argue on the field
Another change in Cuiabá
37′ – André replacing João Lucas
warm game
32′ – Both teams didn’t create many clear chances so far in the second half
change the auriverde
29′ – Jenison replacing Rodriguinho
Off-side
28′ – Felipe Marques receives a high pass in the penalty area, but is caught in an irregular position
Thigh changes
Yellow
21′ – Coach António Oliveira do Cuiabá received the bank card
Substitutions in Cuiabá
Yellow
16′ – Pepê receives the card
hit and hit
12′ – Two teams fight intensely for the ball in midfield
game stopped
7′ – Léo Gamalho receives assistance in the field
unarmed
4′ – Alef Manga starts from the right, reaches the penalty area and loses the ball to Joaquim
Second half begins!
The ball rolls again
Moving to Cuiabá
Gabriel Pirani in place of Valdivia
Break
Coritiba 1×0 Cuiabá
addition
45′ – Two more minutes
GOAL FROM CORITIBA!!!
39′ – Alef Manga catches a cross in the penalty area on the right and shoots hard to swell the nets!!
take off the steering wheel
36′ – Egídio takes a free-kick from the left in the penalty area and Camilo heads away
Yellow
32′ – Henrique receives the card for a hard foul on Rodriguinho
john lucas
29′ – Player from Cuiabá is down and receives assistance
Yellow
28′ – Matheus Alexandre takes the yellow card for complaint
Change in Coritiba
26′ – Val limps out for Bruno Gomes
Ball possession
23′ – Coritiba 44% x 56% Cuiabá
Yellow
19′ – Val receives the card for fouling Pepê
value
18′ – Coritiba player is down on the field for a while, but gets up
take the back
16′ – In a short play from the corner, Rafael crosses from the left in the penalty area and the defense of Coxa sends away
Cuiabá in difficulty
13′ – The visiting team’s point guards ask for more movement from their fellow strikers, without passing options
Very strong
8′ – Alef Manga tries to reach a deep pass on the left, but he can’t and the ball goes out the back line
pulled the shirt
5′ – Alesson fouls Bernardo to stop Coxa’s counterattack
Rolling ball!
Start the game!
Field teams
The national anthem is played
Cuiabá lineup
Coritiba lineup
Goodnight
At 20:00, the ball will roll at Couto Pereira. Stay tuned for details.
end of shift
previous round
direct confrontation
Arbitration
Auriverde likely lineup
Cuiabá embezzlement
The only casualty of the visiting team is from the side Uendel. He is recovering from a knee ligament injury.
Thigh likely lineup
Coritiba embezzlement
Team status on the table
Welcome
Coritiba x Cuiabá will face each other this Monday (24), at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), for the Brasileirão. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition.