Coritiba vs Cuiabá LIVE (1-0) | 07/25/2022

21:564 minutes ago

Yellow

49′ – Jenison takes the yellow card

21:527 minutes ago

addition

45′ – Five more minutes

21:528 minutes ago

Wall

44′ – Goalkeeper of Coritiba receives assistance

21:50 10 minutes ago

Cast out!

43′ – Thonny Anderson receives the second yellow card and the red card after putting his arm in his opponent’s face!

21:4713 minutes ago

change the thigh

41′ – Guillermo replacing Alef Manga

21:45 14 minutes ago

yellow

40′ – Thonny Anderson, Igor and Castan

21:4415 minutes ago

Widespread confusion!

39′ – Players push and argue on the field

21:4316 minutes ago

Another change in Cuiabá

37′ – André replacing João Lucas

21:38 22 minutes ago

warm game

32′ – Both teams didn’t create many clear chances so far in the second half

21:35 24 minutes ago

change the auriverde

29′ – Jenison replacing Rodriguinho

21:34 25 minutes ago

Off-side

28′ – Felipe Marques receives a high pass in the penalty area, but is caught in an irregular position

21:29 30 minutes ago

Thigh changes

21:27 33 minutes ago

Yellow

21′ – Coach António Oliveira do Cuiabá received the bank card

21:26 33 minutes ago

Substitutions in Cuiabá

21:21 38 minutes ago

Yellow

16′ – Pepê receives the card

21:19 41 minutes ago

hit and hit

12′ – Two teams fight intensely for the ball in midfield

21:14 an hour ago

game stopped

7′ – Léo Gamalho receives assistance in the field

21:10 an hour ago

unarmed

4′ – Alef Manga starts from the right, reaches the penalty area and loses the ball to Joaquim

21:06 an hour ago

Second half begins!

The ball rolls again

21:06 an hour ago

Moving to Cuiabá

Gabriel Pirani in place of Valdivia

20:49 an hour ago

Break

Coritiba 1×0 Cuiabá

20:47 an hour ago

addition

45′ – Two more minutes

20:41 an hour ago

GOAL FROM CORITIBA!!!

39′ – Alef Manga catches a cross in the penalty area on the right and shoots hard to swell the nets!!

20:37 an hour ago

take off the steering wheel

36′ – Egídio takes a free-kick from the left in the penalty area and Camilo heads away

20:33 an hour ago

Yellow

32′ – Henrique receives the card for a hard foul on Rodriguinho

20:30 an hour ago

john lucas

29′ – Player from Cuiabá is down and receives assistance

20:282 hours ago

Yellow

28′ – Matheus Alexandre takes the yellow card for complaint

20:272 hours ago

Change in Coritiba

26′ – Val limps out for Bruno Gomes

20:252 hours ago

Ball possession

23′ – Coritiba 44% x 56% Cuiabá

20:202 hours ago

Yellow

19′ – Val receives the card for fouling Pepê

20:192 hours ago

value

18′ – Coritiba player is down on the field for a while, but gets up

20:172 hours ago

take the back

16′ – In a short play from the corner, Rafael crosses from the left in the penalty area and the defense of Coxa sends away

20:162 hours ago

Cuiabá in difficulty

13′ – The visiting team’s point guards ask for more movement from their fellow strikers, without passing options

20:10 2 hours ago

Very strong

8′ – Alef Manga tries to reach a deep pass on the left, but he can’t and the ball goes out the back line

20:07 2 hours ago

pulled the shirt

5′ – Alesson fouls Bernardo to stop Coxa’s counterattack

20:01 2 hours ago

Rolling ball!

Start the game!

19:572 hours ago

Field teams

The national anthem is played

19:412 hours ago

Cuiabá lineup

19:372 hours ago

Coritiba lineup

19:17 3 hours ago

Goodnight

At 20:00, the ball will roll at Couto Pereira. Stay tuned for details.

02:31 19 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Coritiba vs Cuiabá live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Coritiba vs Cuiabá live will be broadcast by Premiere

02:26 20 hours ago

When is the game Coritiba vs Cuiabá and how to follow LIVE?

02:21 20 hours ago

end of shift

02:16 20 hours ago

previous round

02:11 20 hours ago

direct confrontation

02:06 20 hours ago

Arbitration

02:01 20 hours ago

Auriverde likely lineup

01:56 20 hours ago

Cuiabá embezzlement

The only casualty of the visiting team is from the side Uendel. He is recovering from a knee ligament injury.

01:51 20 hours ago

Thigh likely lineup

01:46 20 hours ago

Coritiba embezzlement

01:41 20 hours ago

Team status on the table

01:36 20 hours ago

Welcome

Coritiba x Cuiabá will face each other this Monday (24), at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), for the Brasileirão. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition.

