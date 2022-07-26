Coritiba’s performances: Alef Manga scores a goal after eight games, provokes in celebration and is applauded | coritiba

the attacker Alef Mango disenchanted in Coritiba’s 1-0 victory against cuiabá on Monday night, at Couto Pereira, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. In celebration, he put his fingers to his ear towards the fans in the stands in a teasing tone.

Manga had been criticized by the fans, especially after the goal lost in the defeat to Corinthians, in the last round. He even cried in the locker room.

At halftime, the player preferred not to give an interview to Premiere to justify the gesture and talk about his moment at Alto da Glória. The guidance to avoid explanations was given by coach Gustavo Morínigo.

When he was substituted in the second stage, Alef Manga was applauded by the crowd.

– We came with a huge demand, but we know the quality of the cast. This past week was a big pressure on me. I was very shaken, upset. It was a relief, God blessed me – he said as he left the game.

Technical sheet: Coritiba 1×0 Cuiabá

1 of 2 Coritiba vs Cuiabá: Alef Manga finishes to score — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Coritiba vs Cuiabá: Alef Manga finishes to score — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Aleph Mango: the striker alviverde scored the net in the 39th minute of the second half. He took advantage of the blunder of the opposing defense and finished strong to open the scoring. Manga has not scored since June 9, against São Paulo. He reached 10 goals in 37 games this season, the third in the Brasileirão. The athlete remains in the top-3 of the club’s artillery. Grade: 7.0

Bruno Gomes: the newly hired midfielder debuted with the thigh-white shirt. It was announced and regularized last week. Gomes entered in the first half in place of Val, who left feeling unwell. He performed well. note: 6.5

Alex Muralha [GOL]: 6.0

6.0 Matheus Alexandre [LAD]: 6.5

6.5 (Natanael [LAD]: 5.5)

Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Luciano Castan [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Egidio [LAE]: 7.0

7.0 bernard [VOL]: 6.0

6.0 value [VOL] : 5.0

: 5.0 (Bruno Gomes [VOL]: 6.5)

régis [MEC]: 5.5

5.5 (Thonny Anderson [MEC]: 5.0)

Alef Mango [ATA]: 7.0

7.0 (Guillermo [ZAG]: 5.0)

Igor Passion [ATA]: 5.5

5.5 Leo Gamalho [ATA]: 5.5

5.5 (Adrian Martinez [ATA]: 5.0)

With the victory, Coritiba is in 13th place in Serie A, with 22 points. In the next round, the Thigh visit the Goiás on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in Serrinha.

Goiás x Coritiba: 07/30, Saturday, 16:30 – Haile Pinheiro (Brazilian)

Coritiba: 07/30, Saturday, 16:30 – Haile Pinheiro (Brazilian) coritiba x Santos : 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) coritiba x Atlético-MG : 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Fluminense x Coritiba: 20/08, Saturday, 20:30 – Maracanã (Brazilian)