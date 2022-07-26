Cornered, Davi uses magic to escape the police in Beyond the Illusion

From the first chapter of Beyond the Illusionthe talents of David (Rafael Vitti) have always been in the spotlight, despite the frequent abandonments in the plot, which got drowned multiple times with the excess of romantic twists and almost lost the thread before the final stretch. In the next few chapters, Davi will publicly use magic to evade the police in an electrifying getaway.

It all happens after Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) uses the last cards up his sleeve to take down his rival, setting up a coup that could be his end in freedom, after all he will be accused of the murder of Abel (Adriano Petermann) and will be behind bars in the place of Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), the real person responsible for the crook’s death.

Joaquim delivers Davi to the police in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Betrayed by his own mother, Joaquim realizes that it is time to act to find some possibility of a prosperous destiny. His quickest solution is to show the wanted poster with Davi’s face on it to Deputy Salvador (Jorge Lucas), starting a relentless search for the magician and delaying his arrest for Abel’s death.

Davi will be cornered by Salvador and some police officers, but his gifts as an illusionist guarantee a sure escape. In addition to officially starting the search for his own innocence, Rafael Vitti’s character also embarks on an adventure full of magic, romance and enthusiasm in the final stretch of the six o’clock soap opera.