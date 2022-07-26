Court forces plan to pay for medicine for woman with cancer

Beneficiary went to court to ask Cassi, a health plan operator, to be required to cover the cost of medication for the treatment of malignant ovarian neoplasm, a type of cancer. Judge Elisama De Sousa Alves, from the 2nd Civil Court of Petrolina/PE, granted the injunction.

The woman was diagnosed with ovarian malignancy and was treated with the drug Niraparib 200mg as appropriate treatment, to stabilize the disease.

Cassi denied coverage for the cost of the drug, on the grounds of lack of contractual provision. Therefore, the beneficiary also requested compensation for moral damages.

The judge ruled, based on jurisprudential understanding, that the health plan operator is prohibited from interfering or questioning the procedure prescribed by doctors.

“Only the latter is given exclusive competence to decide which procedure and/or technique is most appropriate for the patient.”

In this sense, the magistrate partially granted the injunction, to determine that the operator authorizes the performance of medical treatment based on the requested drug/hormone, according to the prescription.

The office Guedes e Ramos Associate Lawyers works on the case.

