Covid CPI: PGR’s requests to file investigations is ‘armor on the eve of the election’, says rapporteur | Policy

With the requests made this Monday, seven of the ten preliminary investigations about President Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and former government ministers will be shelved.

Renan Calheiros was responsible for preparing the CPI’s final report, approved by the commission in October last year. For the emedebista, the measure taken by the PGR “does not surprise anyone”.

“After legal illusions for almost a year, the PGR suggests shelving the serious accusations against Bolsonaro during the pandemic. The shielding, on the eve of the election, does not surprise anyone”, said the parliamentarian.

In the final report, the CPI accused Bolsonaro of having committed nine crimes. Upon requesting the filings, the PGR concluded that there was no evidence of the practice of these crimes.

For the president of the CPI, Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the filing request is a “disrespect” to the memory of the victims. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Brazil has recorded 677,000 deaths from the disease.

“I have always said that the CPI did not seek revenge. I know that the commission’s work produced important results. We guarantee vaccines in the arms of Brazilians, we fight for life and we investigate with great seriousness the absurdities committed by the Chief Executive, ministers and advisors, in a work that developed under the watchful eye of millions of citizens. The PGR needs to provide the population with satisfaction. This decision is a disgrace to the institution,” he said in a statement.

Of the investigations that were requested to be archived, in five the parliamentary inquiry commission asked for the indictment of Bolsonaro, accused of crimes of charlatanism, prevarication, violation of preventive health measure, irregular use of public funds and epidemic resulting in death.

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro is a candidate for re-election by the PL. The candidacy was confirmed during the national convention of the acronym this Sunday (24) in Rio de Janeiro. General Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense and Civil House, who was also the target of the CPI, will be the deputy on the ticket.

Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the dispute will be former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, who leads the polls.

The PT has the support of the members of the Covid CPI summit, which, in addition to Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz, had Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) as vice president.