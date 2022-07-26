Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with Jorge Mendes for Manchester United board meeting | english football

as expected , striker Cristiano Ronaldo performed at the Manchester United Training Center this Tuesday. The Portuguese ace arrived accompanied by his manager, Jorge Mendes. They had scheduled a meeting with coach Erik ten Hag and the club’s board of directors to discuss CR7’s future.

Also in CT Carrington to attend this meeting is Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, and Richard Arnold, the club’s current CEO. Ferguson was a relevant figure for Cristiano’s return to the club.

Manchester United signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United Training Center, with Jorge Mendes – Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United Training Center, with Jorge Mendes – Photo: Getty Images

Dissatisfied with several aspects, such as United’s non-participation in the Champions League, the lack of strong reinforcements, and the need for a salary reduction, Cristiano Ronaldo would have intended to leave. He would even be willing to move to Atlético de Madrid, according to the Spanish press.

On the other hand, the English club intends to continue with the player, and he is part of the project developed by coach Erik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year on his contract with Manchester United, with the possibility of renewal for another season.