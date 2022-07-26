Cruzeiro has a 99.37% chance of access and mathematician projects return and title

With the victory over Bahia by 1 to 0, last Saturday (23), Cruzeiro reached 45 points, leading Serie B with nine points in front of Grêmio, the second place. and 16 points against Londrina, who are in fifth position. With a large difference, Fox’s chances of access reached 99.37% The dreamed goal gets closer with each round.

Mathematician Moacir Martinez, in contact with THE TIME Sports, practically nailed a countdown: seven wins are missing for Cruzeiro to mark the return to the elite. For the title, according to Martinez, the statistics point to nine triumphs. There are 18 games left in the return, nine of which are at home.

“With a margin of clearance, with seven victories, Cruzeiro is already guaranteed in Série A. With 9 victories, it is champion of Série B. The probable is that Cruzeiro will go up with three, four, or five or more than five rounds in advance. And he will probably also be champion with a few rounds to spare”, projected Moacir.

UFMG also positions Raposa with a probability of winning the Série B title at 81.2%. In his third season in the second division, the celestial fan can’t wait for the nightmare of the fall to finally be over. And the people from Cruzeiro are doing their part. The team in the second best average of attendance between the clubs of Series A and B, losing only to Flamengo. So far, in 10 games, the starred average is 38,344 fans. The red-black team’s is 53,485,

Cruzeiro’s next challenge will be away from home. On Saturday (30), the star team faces Brusque, at Augusto Bauer, at 11 am. Santa Catarina tied with Guarani by 1 to 1 in the last round and appear in 12th position, with 23 points.