Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Accelerates Losses and Puts $20K Level at Risk on the eve of Fomc; Ethereum and Solana down 7%

After losing strength yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) accelerates losses on Tuesday morning (26) and goes below $ 22,000, threatening the level of $ 20,000, pointed out by analysts as important price support. At 7am, BTC is trading at $21,154, down 3.9% in 24 hours. Altcoins, as alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin are called, perform even worse. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the biggest yielders among the most important assets, falling by around 7% each. Quant (QNT) and Lido (LIDO ) depreciate by 15.9% and 11%, respectively.

Losses in the crypto market occur in the context of a new meeting of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee) scheduled for tomorrow, which will define the new interest rate adjustment for the United States economy. The market is widely expecting Committee members to decide on a rise of 0.75 percentage points, down from the 100 basis points that were even hinted at a few weeks ago.

“Cryptocurrencies are experiencing widespread weakness as investors await a decision [do Fomc] which will probably decide on a 75 basis point increase and reaffirm its commitment to fighting inflation”, evaluates the senior analyst at Oanda Americas, Edward Moya.

“Rising geopolitical tensions could provide some underlying support for the dollar, which could reduce risk appetite, then weighing on cryptocurrencies,” the expert adds.

For cryptocurrency trader Vinícius Terranova, investors who ventured to buy Ethereum during the recent rally could suffer more in the event of a new dip in the markets. According to the chart analyst, the crypto asset is currently in a disadvantageous position relative to Bitcoin – that is, if BTC pulls back, ETH should lose even more.

“In short, do not buy Ethereum now”, he pointed out yesterday during his participation in Crypto+ (watch in the player above).

In addition to the expectations surrounding the Fomc, investors remain eyeing the internal aspects of the crypto market, which continues to have the negative news reinforced. The current crisis involves Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, which, according to Bloomberg, is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for offering unregistered securities. On the other hand, US senators have proposed a new legislative proposal aimed at exempting low-value cryptocurrency transactions from taxing, in a positive sign for the retail user. Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,154.81 -3.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,422.47 -7.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 244.36 -4.6% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.332408 -4.2% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.472266 -4.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Cosmos (ATOM) $9.62 +3.4% OKB (OKB) $15.22 +1.9% Internet Computer (ICP) $6.34 +1.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 81.10 -15.9% Read (READ) $1.40 -11% Near (NEAR) $3.71 -10% Synthetic (SNX) $3.03 -9.8% Convex Finance (CVX) $6.40 -9.6%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 20.80 -4.8% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 28.44 -4.97% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.00 -3.88% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 23.34 -8.21% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 20.25 -6.98% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.35 -5.76% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.80 -3.97% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.50 -3.64% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.91 -6.48% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.02 -9.74%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (26):

Binance CEO Sues Bloomberg in Hong Kong

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao yesterday sued Bloomberg Businessweek’s Hong Kong partner Modern Media CL, alleging defamation over a Chinese-translated article title that depicted the head of the cryptocurrency exchange running a “ponzi scheme.”

The text in question is a profile of Zhao published on June 23 in Bloomberg Businessweek, titled “Can the Richest Man in Cryptocurrency Stand the Cold?”.

However, in Hong Kong, local publisher Modern Media CL ran a different headline, according to Zhao’s representative, aimed at stoking “hatred, contempt and ridicule” of the world’s richest crypto billionaire. In this version, the title used was “Zhao Changpeng’s Ponzi Scheme”.

Coinbase Investors Could Be Strongly Diluted, Says JPMorgan

Shareholders of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, in addition to brokerage platform Robinhood, face risk of further stock dilution stemming from restricted stock units included in employee compensation plans, JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Monday.

The dilution could come at an unfavorable time for shareholders as both stocks have suffered amid the global cryptocurrency price and stock market defeats. Coinbase and Robinhood shares are down about 73% and 51% year-to-date, respectively.

“Coinbase and Robinhood issue a substantial amount of employee stock, allowing companies to attract and incentivize employees while maintaining lower cash compensation,” the investment bank said.

US halts discussion on stablecoin regulation

A possible bill to regulate stablecoins in the United States has stalled negotiations and is not expected to be voted on anytime soon, according to three people familiar with the matter. However, parliamentarians are still considering presenting some preliminary text.

A broader discussion of the matter in the US, which aims to establish rules for stablecoins, is expected to be delayed until September, when lawmakers return from their summer break, the people said.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related