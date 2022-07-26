Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops and Threatens to Lose $22K; Ethereum drops 4% and Avalanche collapses more than 7%

Bitcoin (BTC) lost strength again over the weekend and is now threatening to drop below $22,000, after hitting its highest in more than a month last Wednesday when it hit $24,000, still managing to pull back. hold above $23,000 through Friday, before some fears resurface in the market. The movement also affects altcoins, which retreat this Monday (25). Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is down about 4% to $1,500, while assets like Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are down more than 7% each. . How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

The crypto fear and greed index has improved over the past two weeks but remains in fear territory, reflecting deep concerns about conditions that could affect cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has managed to sustain an improvement in recent weeks amid a higher consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, as well as weaker economic results and indicators.

On the other hand, investors last week reacted mixed to Tesla’s decision to sell $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, as cryptocurrencies are increasingly correlated with the macro environment and the movement of stock prices, which have fallen. strong this year.

“Bitcoin has seen positive price movement after showing resilience to CPI data earlier this month,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency fund manager BitBull Capital. “The fact that the news of Tesla selling its BTC holdings did not bring the price down is also a positive sign for the bulls.”

Watch: Has Bitcoin Stopped Falling or Is It a Trap? Check out the opinion of veteran trader Fausto Botelho For the next few days, investors are paying attention to the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets the new interest rate in the US. with an expectation of a further 75 basis points increase, an adjustment that should please critics both with the Federal Reserve’s delay in fighting inflation, but also without getting too aggressive. “With this month’s FOMC coming up, we will take a conservative approach until the Fed’s future direction becomes clearer,” DiPasquale said. Cryptocurrency declines followed major stock indices on Friday, with the Nasdaq down nearly 2% and the S&P 500 shedding around 1%. Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 22,012.73 -2.73% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,534 -4.02% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 256.42 -2.74% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.34697 -4.23% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4952 -6.18%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.9812 +0.86% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.06931 +0.17%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Convex Finance (CVX) $7.07 -10.80% DAO Curve (CRV) $1.28 -9.26% Cosmos (ATOM) $9.37 -8.47% Avalanche (AVAX) $22.17 -7.73% Huobi (HT) $4.42 -7.30%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 21.85 -2.45% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 29.93 -2.50% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.97 -3.59% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 25.43 -0.27% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 21.77 -4.84% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.80 -2.37% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.04 -4.73% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.67 -3.31% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 6.32 +3.60% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 34.37 +4.15%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (25):

FTX in talks to buy Bithumb, says Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is in advanced talks to buy South Korea’s Bithumb, Bloomberg news agency said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The companies have been in discussions for several months, according to the source, who asked not to be identified. Bithumb, for its part, said it cannot confirm anything, while FTX declined to comment.

Voyager counters FTX’s early liquidity proposal

Lawyers representing bankrupt digital asset loan and income firm Voyager Digital have responded to a proposal by exchange FTX to offer early liquidity to its clients, calling it a “low bid dressed as a white knight bailout” that only benefits the company. FTX.

In a lawsuit, lawyers for Voyager said the plan “transfers significant value to Alameda Research and FTX and completely eliminates the value of assets that do not interest them.”

Under the FTX plan, first proposed late last week, interested Voyager customers could get an advance on their bankruptcy claims. The idea was that they could use this to buy more digital assets on FTX or redeem the amount in cash.

