Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops and Threatens to Lose $22K; Ethereum drops 4% and Avalanche collapses more than 7%

The crypto fear and greed index has improved over the past two weeks but remains in fear territory, reflecting deep concerns about conditions that could affect cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin has managed to sustain an improvement in recent weeks amid a higher consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, as well as weaker economic results and indicators.
On the other hand, investors last week reacted mixed to Tesla’s decision to sell $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, as cryptocurrencies are increasingly correlated with the macro environment and the movement of stock prices, which have fallen. strong this year.
“Bitcoin has seen positive price movement after showing resilience to CPI data earlier this month,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency fund manager BitBull Capital. “The fact that the news of Tesla selling its BTC holdings did not bring the price down is also a positive sign for the bulls.”
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 22,012.73
|-2.73%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,534
|-4.02%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 256.42
|-2.74%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.34697
|-4.23%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.4952
|-6.18%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Stepn (GMT)
|US$ 0.9812
|+0.86%
|Hedera (HBAR)
|US$ 0.06931
|+0.17%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Convex Finance (CVX)
|$7.07
|-10.80%
|DAO Curve (CRV)
|$1.28
|-9.26%
|Cosmos (ATOM)
|$9.37
|-8.47%
|Avalanche (AVAX)
|$22.17
|-7.73%
|Huobi (HT)
|$4.42
|-7.30%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 21.85
|-2.45%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 29.93
|-2.50%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 24.97
|-3.59%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 25.43
|-0.27%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 21.77
|-4.84%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 7.80
|-2.37%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 6.04
|-4.73%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 4.67
|-3.31%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 6.32
|+3.60%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 34.37
|+4.15%
See the main crypto market news for this Monday (25):
FTX in talks to buy Bithumb, says Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is in advanced talks to buy South Korea’s Bithumb, Bloomberg news agency said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
The companies have been in discussions for several months, according to the source, who asked not to be identified. Bithumb, for its part, said it cannot confirm anything, while FTX declined to comment.
Voyager counters FTX’s early liquidity proposal
Lawyers representing bankrupt digital asset loan and income firm Voyager Digital have responded to a proposal by exchange FTX to offer early liquidity to its clients, calling it a “low bid dressed as a white knight bailout” that only benefits the company. FTX.
In a lawsuit, lawyers for Voyager said the plan “transfers significant value to Alameda Research and FTX and completely eliminates the value of assets that do not interest them.”
Under the FTX plan, first proposed late last week, interested Voyager customers could get an advance on their bankruptcy claims. The idea was that they could use this to buy more digital assets on FTX or redeem the amount in cash.
