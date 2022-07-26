CSN (CSNA3) transfers contract rights for the acquisition of a hydroelectric plant to the subsidiary – Money Times

THE CSN (CSNA3) ceded to its subsidiary CSN Mining (CMIN3) the rights and obligations of the contract entered into with the equity investment fund (FIP) Astra Infraestrutura I Multistrategy Equity Investment Fundwhich includes the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by Chapecó Energy Company (CEC)holder of a concession for the exploitation of the Quebra-Queixo Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The contract with FIP Astra, managed by Reag Administradora de Recursos, was signed earlier this month with the participation of CSN Energia. The agreement considers the possibility of assigning and transferring CSN’s rights and obligations to any of its affiliates.

With the assignment of rights, CSN Mineração assumes CSN’s contractual position in the purchase and sale agreement, including all rights, duties and obligations arising from said agreement.

In a material fact released this Monday (25), CSN said that the assignment and transfer had the required corporate approvals for that purpose.

The company explained that the acquisition by CSN Mineração of the plant aims to “support and strengthen its business expansion strategy, through investments in renewable energy and self-production for greater competitiveness”.

The Quebra-Queixo Hydroelectric Power Plant has an installed capacity of 120 MW.

The closing of the transaction, already considering CSN Mineração as the purchaser, remains subject, among other suspensive conditions, to approval by government competition and regulatory authorities.

