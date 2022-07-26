CSN Mineração (CMIN3) takes over the plant, CCR (CCRO3) completes the sale of a stake in TAS; Carrefour (CRFB3) will release balance sheet and more

This Tuesday’s (26th) corporate news highlights Petrobras (PETR4) which may decide on the eventual distribution of earnings next Thursday (28th).

CCR (CCRO3) completed the sale of its stake in TAS.

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) assumed the contractual position of CSN in the purchase of Companhia Energética Chapecó.

Carrefour (CRFB3) and Vivo Telefonica (VIVT3) release results after the market closes. For Carrefour, the highlight should be the Atacadão operation and its most competitive price format. In retail, the expectation is for a good performance in the food segment in terms of sales and, once again, greater pressure in the non-food segment. With regard to Vivo, in Credit Suisse’s calculations, the company should report a net profit of R$ 1.068 billion, a drop of 21% compared to a year earlier.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras informed that no decision has yet been taken on new dividend payments in 2022. The financial results for the second quarter will be released on July 28, at which time the Board of Directors may also deliberate on possible dividend payments, in accordance with the quarterly frequency provided for in the Policy.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that today it concluded the sale of all its shareholding held in the company Total Airport Services (TAS), corresponding to 70% of the total share capital of TAS, to the company AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp (AGI), for the amount -base (base purchase price) of US$ 143.5 million, less debt and other liabilities assumed.

Based in Spring, Texas, TAS is a leading North American provider of airport services. Its portfolio is mainly composed of ground-handling services (ground handling for aircraft), cargo storage and terminal operation.

CSN Mining (CMIN3)

CSN (CSNA3) and the subsidiary CSN Mineração (CMIN3) signed an agreement whereby CSN assigned and transferred to CSN Mineração the rights and obligations of the purchase of Companhia Energética Chapecó, carried out in early July, together with CSN Energia, the Astra Infraestrutura fund and BMPI, in the amount of R$ 427.5 million. Thus, CSN Mineração assumes CSN’s contractual position in the contract.

B3’s Board of Directors approved on Monday (25) the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 3 billion, with interest at the DI Rate (Interbank Deposits) plus a spread to be defined. according to the bookbuilding procedure and limited to 1.33% pa

B3 informs that, also on today’s date (25), the Board approved the prepayment of the company’s third issue simple debentures, subject to the issuance and settlement of the Sixth Issue Debentures. The Third Issue Debentures had been issued in August 2020, at the par value of R$3.55 billion on the issuance date and with semi-annual payment of interest of DI + 1.75% pa.

Braskem (BRKM5) announced that it had contracted the first corporate credit line linked to the sustainability goal in the amount of US$ 100 million, due in July 2027.

The operation was contracted with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and is linked to the growth in sales volume of PE Verde I’m green bio-based in the coming years.

Vulcabras (VULC3)

Vulcabras reported this Monday that its board of directors has authorized guarantees for two loans totaling up to 100 million reais aimed at working capital and investment in equipment.

The first financing, of up to 50 million reais, will be for working capital and will have resources from the Constitutional Fund for Financing of the Northeast (FNE). The term will be up to 24 months.

The second operation, also with FNE funds, involves the remainder of the amount to be raised and will focus on “acquisition of machinery and equipment”. The term of this financing will be up to 94 months.

D’or Network (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) approved the 24th issue of simple debentures, in the amount of R$500 million.

Energisa (ENGI11) reported that energy consumption had an annual increase of 1.4% in the second quarter of this year.

Copel Distribuição’s wire market grew 1.7% in electricity consumption in the second quarter and 3.8% in the 1st semester, in the annual comparison.

CEEE-T, a subsidiary of CPFL, approved the company’s departure from B3’s corporate governance level 1.

As a result, as of Wednesday (27), CEEE-T shares will be traded in the basic segment of the Brazilian stock exchange listing.

Unigel

Unigel Participações announced the start of construction of the first green hydrogen plant in Brazil. With an initial investment of US$ 120 million, the factory should start operating by the end of 2023.

Eternit (ETER3) was granted the green patent for the photovoltaic cell and for the encapsulated photovoltaic cell manufacturing process.

Alpha Brazil, a fund managed by Actis LLP, increased its stake in the company to 19.14%, now holding 109,046,300 shares.

EWZ Investments LLC reported that its equity interest in the company, directly or indirectly, reached 2,040,200 common shares, representing 10.20% of the company’s total shares.

Grazziotin (CGRA4)

FMR LLC reported that it has reduced its interest in the company to less than 5.0% of the total common shares issued by the company.

