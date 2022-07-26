Cuca arrives in BH and resumes work at Atltico this Tuesday

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Cuca technician is back at Atltico

Coach Cuca arrived in Belo Horizonte this Monday (25th). This Tuesday, the 59-year-old from Paraná officially resumes his work at Atltico.

At 2 pm, the coach will be presented in a virtual interview broadcast live on Galo TV, directly from the Cidade do Galo press room.

Then, at 3 pm, Cuca will receive the Atltico players for the first conversation and the first training session since returning.

It will be five full days of work until the return to the alvinegro command. On Sunday, at 4 pm, the Minas Gerais team visits Internacional in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship – the first of the return.

Cuca welcomes Galo in fourth place in the competition, with 32 points – seven less than leader Palmeiras.

The coach, who signed a contract until the end of the season, will also compete in the Copa Libertadores. The opponent of the quarter finals is Palmeiras, in clashes scheduled for August 3rd and 10th.