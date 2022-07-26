Cuca arrives in BH and resumes work at Atltico this Tuesday
photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Cuca technician is back at Atltico
Coach Cuca arrived in Belo Horizonte this Monday (25th). This Tuesday, the 59-year-old from Paraná officially resumes his work at Atltico.
At 2 pm, the coach will be presented in a virtual interview broadcast live on Galo TV, directly from the Cidade do Galo press room.
Then, at 3 pm, Cuca will receive the Atltico players for the first conversation and the first training session since returning.
It will be five full days of work until the return to the alvinegro command. On Sunday, at 4 pm, the Minas Gerais team visits Internacional in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship – the first of the return.
Cuca welcomes Galo in fourth place in the competition, with 32 points – seven less than leader Palmeiras.
The coach, who signed a contract until the end of the season, will also compete in the Copa Libertadores. The opponent of the quarter finals is Palmeiras, in clashes scheduled for August 3rd and 10th.
21 remarkable moments of coach Cuca for the Atltico On August 8, 2011, Cuca was presented, alongside former president Alexandre Kalil, as Atlético’s coach – for the first time. “I’m happy to return to Belo Horizonte. I arrive hopeful, excited, with great expectations of doing a good job and trusting the Atlético group, which I know well. It’s a good group, with quality, that had great moments in the hands of Dorival. With the dedication that we have, the donation, the heart that we always put together with the reason, I have no doubt that the Atlético fan will believe and like our work. commanded 100% by each one, because that’s how we work”, said Poca. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Cuca’s debut was on August 10, 2011. Galo lost 2-1 to Botafogo, in Ipatingo, in a first leg of the 2nd phase of the Copa Sudamericana. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On August 28, 2011, Atltico was beaten 2-1 by Cruzeiro for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. That was Cuca’s sixth game under Atltico’s command and sixth defeat. Even under enormous pressure, the coach was kept in office. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press On the rainy afternoon of November 27, 2011, Cuca saved Atltico from relegation with a 4-0 rout over Botafogo, at Arena do Jacar, in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship that year. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM On December 4, 2011, Atltico ended the Brazilian Championship in a melancholy way. With the chance of relegating (at that height, for the first time) rival Cruzeiro, Galo was thrashed 6-1 in a vexatious afternoon at Arena do Jacar. – photo: Jorge Gontijo/Estado de Minas On May 13, 2012, Atltico became champions of Minas Gerais in an undefeated manner, beating América 3-0 in the big decision. This was Cuca’s first title under Galo’s command. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM On June 4, 2012, Cuca commanded star Ronaldinho Gacho’s first training session at Atltico. The hiring of shirt 49 was a special request from the coach from Paraná to Alexandre Kalil and would yield many fruits to Galo. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM On December 2, 2012, Atltico de Cuca won the Clásico against Cruzeiro, 3-2, at Independência, and guaranteed direct classification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Galo returned to the continental tournament after 12 years away. On May 19, 2013, Atltico lost to Cruzeiro, 2-1, in Mineiro. But, as he won the first game of the Minas Gerais Championship final, 3-0, at Independencia, he won the state championship twice under Cuca’s command. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Cuca used the shirt of Nossa Senhora in some games of the Copa Libertadores 2013. In the decision of the tournament, in which the Rooster won the unprecedented title, he wore the “lucky” shirt. The outfit became an amulet for the coach, who started to use it in several important games throughout his career. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas On July 24, 2013, Atltico won the unprecedented title of the Copa Libertadores. Cuca led the team in the campaign history. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Before the debut at the 2013 Club World Cup, Cuca revealed the board that accepted the proposal from Shandong Luneng, from China. The weather got bad and the coach argued with Marcos Rocha during Galo’s defeat to Raja Casablanca, from Morocco, in the semifinal. – photo: AFP Cuca also commanded Atltico in the dispute for third place in the World Cup, against Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. After the game, he left the club to introduce himself to another Chinese player, Shandong Luneng. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press On March 5, 2021, Atltico announced the return of Cuca. He was unveiled on 16 March to kick off the most successful work in the club’s history. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico led the Campeonato Mineiro, but on April 11, 2021, the team lost the classic to Cruzeiro, 1-0. The defeat created great pressure on the Atlético team and on Cuca’s work. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico After the victory over Athletic, 1-0, at Independência, for the last round of the qualifying phase of the Minas Gerais State Championship, Cuca was involved in yet another controversy. Striker Hulk publicly demanded more chances in the team to recover game rhythm and play better football. Cuca, in the interview, put on warm terms and said that he would give Hulk more chances as a centre-forward. In the next game, shirt number 7 came off the bench, scored the two goals in the victory over América de Cli, in the Copa Libertadores, and started a distinguished career for Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On September 28, 2021, Cuca experienced the biggest frustration of the season. Galo went ahead of Palmeiras, in Mineiro, but took the tie and ended up being eliminated from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores by the number of goals scored as a visitor. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico The redemption took place just over two months later. December 2, 2021 is marked in the history of Atltico and Cuca. Galo beat Bahia, with an incredible comeback by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, and finally ended the 50-year fast in the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On December 15, Cuca won another title for Atltico. On December 15, Cuca won another title for Atltico. Alvinegro beat Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada and won the Copa do Brasil for the second time. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On December 28, Cuca decided to leave Atltico. The coach claimed family problems and terminated his contract with the club. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On July 23, 2022, Cuca accepted Atltico's offer and was announced as Turco Mohamed's replacement, seven months after his departure. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
