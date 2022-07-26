Cuca arrives in BH and resumes work at Atltico this Tuesday

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Cuca technician is back at Atltico

Coach Cuca arrived in Belo Horizonte this Monday (25th). This Tuesday, the 59-year-old from Paraná officially resumes his work at Atltico.

At 2 pm, the coach will be presented in a virtual interview broadcast live on Galo TV, directly from the Cidade do Galo press room.

Then, at 3 pm, Cuca will receive the Atltico players for the first conversation and the first training session since returning.

It will be five full days of work until the re-debut in the alvinegro command. On Sunday, at 4 pm, the Minas Gerais team visits Internacional in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship – the first of the return.

Cuca welcomes Galo in fourth place in the competition, with 32 points – seven less than leader Palmeiras.

The coach, who signed a contract until the end of the season, will also play in the Copa Libertadores. The opponent of the quarterfinals is Palmeiras, in clashes scheduled for August 3rd and 10th.