Customers report failures in the Santander app; bank says problems are solved | Economy

Banco Santander’s digital service channels failed this Monday (25). Bank customers took to social media to report problems accessing and completing banking operations. (see tweets below)

wanted by g1, the Santander informed, around 21:30, that the problems had been solved. “Our systems are back online, as are all service channels,” the bank said in a note sent to customers.

“Any charge that has occurred due to this unavailability will be reimbursed, but if you still have any questions, you can contact us through the Customer Service, APP Santander, Internet Banking or directly at your branch”, added the company.

The bank did not clarify the causes of the problem.

The website DownDetector, which monitors complaints from digital operations, shows that the instability of Santander’s channels has been happening since 10 am, with a peak of notifications around 11:30 am. The main complaint is against the correct functioning of the mobile application.

2 of 3 Intermittent warning screens in the Santander app — Photo: Reproduction Intermittence warning screens in the Santander app — Photo: Reproduction