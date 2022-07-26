cute! Thiaguinho gets emotional about Carol Peixinho’s romantic statement during “Domingão com Huck”

Thiaguinho received a great declaration of Carol Peixinho during the “Sunday with Huck“, aired last Sunday (25). The couple took up their relationship earlier this year as rumors about their romance hovered over the two.

“Making a statement to Thiago André, an individual and a legal entity, is not very difficult, you know. Everything comes with a lot of lightness, a whirlwind of emotion, of feelings, to talk about this amazing man who is a super son, brother, boss, singer and a super boyfriend, life partner ”, he commented.

Then the fitness muse thanked her for the partnership they are building together. “It feels so good to share life with you, my love. We thank each other every day for this meeting. I’m very happy to be doing this tribute to you, although a little shy, but I’m here to congratulate you on your usual success, for your 20-year career! I love you so much, my love,” she finished.

Thiaguinho also spoke briefly about how the meeting between the lovebirds was. “I also love you very much, I am also very happy to be able to be by your side right now. It’s a real soul thing, you know? The first time we met, we got along so well. Really energetic, you know?”

