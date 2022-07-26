Czech police incorporate Ferrari seized from street patrol

1 hour ago

Credit, czech police photo caption, Vehicle will be used to crack down on illegal racing and chase stolen cars, among other things.

Police in the Czech Republic have unveiled the latest addition to their fleet of cars — a Ferrari capable of reaching speeds of up to 326 km/h.

Police said the vehicle was seized from criminals.

Credit, czech police

The cost of converting the Ferrari into a police car was 12,000 euros ($65,000) — about the same as a compact, according to officials.

The Ferrari 458 Italia will be used to crack down on illegal racing and pursue stolen cars, among other things. This model can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Credit, czech police

The vehicle will be used by the special surveillance department and driven by specially trained police officers.

Credit, czech police

Jiri Zly, head of the police traffic department, said the Ferrari would be used against “the most aggressive drivers” on Czech roads.

Police said they often use hundreds of vehicles confiscated from criminals in their own fleet.