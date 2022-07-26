Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo enjoy the actor’s 42nd birthday in love | TV & Famous

New chapters in the history of Vanessa Camargo and Dolabella data , until recently still mysterious, are increasingly evident and firm. The pieces fit together and more evidence of the relationship is appearing, showing that the return of the lovers from the year 2000 is real and official.

About 20 years later, after marrying other people and getting divorced, they resume a more mature relationship, according to a source.

After being spotted at a spiritual retreat in Goiânia, the couple appears to be solidifying their love before going public. This Monday, 7/25, a click was shared on social media in which they appear at Dado’s 42nd birthday vegan dinner, alongside singer and chef Otávio Macciel.

According to a source close to the two, the most mature relationship they are building is beautiful, after a turbulent relationship in the past.

“Beautiful thing to see up close. It’s a beautiful victory for the two of them to overcome so many difficulties and challenges. We have to look without judgment. After all, everyone has rights, is human and makes mistakes. They have the right to live their love fully and privately.”

Friends believe that there was just no official pronouncement, as it is a delicate moment for the two, who prefer to maintain a certain isolation and live love intensely, than to expose it so soon.

It is worth remembering that, in the recording of his DVD, Zezé di Camargo said that he 100% supports his daughter’s decisions: “She is in a very important transition moment in which she can always count on me. I love my children unconditionally. It’s love.”

According to an official statement released on social media in early May, the singer said that the separation from Marcus Buaiz was a joint decision. The couple stayed together for 17 years and had João Francisco, 8, and José Marcus, 9.