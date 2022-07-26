Daniella Perez murder doc gains media repercussion

Last week, HBO Max premiered the series Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez. The first two episodes of the project, which traces back the crime that shocked Brazil 30 years ago, have generated great repercussion and drawn attention due to the approach of the facts in a humanized and delicate way.

In total, there will be five episodes. The other three will be released on Thursday (7/28). O The testimony of the victim’s mother, the novelist Glória Perez, is considered the most important part of the documentary.

Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novelist Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina in her teens and, due to her talent, was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro. The skill in dancing, in fact, earned the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990. The experience was the inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel. The young woman's interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public. In 1992, he played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which he acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year. On December 28, 1992, Daniella's body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz. At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor's car, with the tampered plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated murder. Also according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances. The actor then engineered the young woman's murder with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them. Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest.

The project also listened to the widower, Raul Gazolla, as well as other family members, friends and fellow cast members from Globo, such as Fábio Assunção, Maurício Mattar, Eri Johnson, Claudia Raia, Cristiana Oliveira and now federal deputy Alexandre Frota.

Through the testimonies, the series directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra assembles a puzzle of facts, with flashes of specific moments.

remember the case

Actress Daniella Perez was killed at the age of 22, in 1992. She was married to actor Raul Gazolla and was on the air in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma, in prime time on TV Globo.

Guilherme de Pádua, who played Daniella’s romantic partner in the plot, was convicted of murder alongside his wife, Paula Thomaz. Investigations pointed out that the young actress was killed with 18 stab wounds and scissor blows.

Guilherme de Pádua even consoled Daniella’s mother and husband hours after the murder. He was then arrested and confessed to the crime.

Guilherm and Paula were arrested and tried for doubly qualified murder. Both were released from prison before serving seven years in 1999. Their relationship came to an end shortly after their arrest.

vetoed assassins

Guilherme and Paula were not heard by the documentary. In an interview with Mônica Bergamo’s column, Glória Perez explained that this was at her request to the project’s management. “Why give a stage to a psychopath?”, asks the playwright.

backstage

In conversation with UOL, Tatiana Issa said that several breaks were necessary during the testimonies. “We cried a lot in the interview with her”, revealed the director about Glória Perez’s reports.

There were three days of interviews with Glória Perez and more than 18 hours of testimony. “She was very frank, and for the first time she speaks calmly, with maturity and with the detachment that is allowed today,” she added.

