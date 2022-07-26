DATAPREV releases consultation, find out if you can withdraw BRL 3,000

New in the area: a certain group of beneficiaries can still receive from the Federal Government an amount of up to BRL 3,000. Dataprev, the company responsible for managing the Brazilian social database, released the list for citizens to consult. The amounts refer to the payments of the retroactive installments of the Emergency Aid.

The transfers of the retroactive payment of the benefit are made to only a specific group and depend on the installments received in 2020, and can reach up to 5 monthly payments in this new payment. In addition, to be able to receive the retroactive Emergency Aid, you must meet all the requirements. Next, learn more about.

Emergency Aid: DATAPREV releases consultation

First of all, we must remember that this payment is not the return of Emergency Aid. He only refers to the retroactive transfers of the program that ended in 2021. But which group receives this time? Well, this year, payment is only made to single parents and single parents. Furthermore, the transfer is due to the reduced payment during the duration of the program.

In this sense, in order to be able to receive the Retroactive Emergency Aid, it is necessary to comply with the following requirements:

Being a man and head of a single parent family;

Be registered in the Cadastro Único by April 2, 2020;

Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having family members under 18 years of age.

Namely, with a maximum value of R$ 3 thousand, the deposits of the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid for single parents must depend on the installments received in 2020, and can reach up to 05 monthly payments in this new payment. So, see the details:

5 months of benefit: receives R$ 3 thousand;

4 months of benefit: receives R$ 2.4 thousand

3 months of benefit: receive R$ 1.8 thousand

2 months of benefit: receives R$ 1.2 thousand;

1 month of benefit: receives R$ 600.

Query

Finally, the query can be made through the Dataprev website (https://bityli.com/TvwnRV) through the Gov.br login. Follow the steps below:

First, fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF);

Then write your full name;

After that, fill in the field that asks for your mother’s full name (or select the option “unknown mother”);

After that, put your date of birth in the requested field;

Tap on the reCAPTCHA to prove you are human;

Finally, select “SEND”.

Ready! Thus, access to Dataprev is done and you will be able to check if you are entitled to receive the R$ 3 thousand benefit.

