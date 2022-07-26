Datena says he does not agree with new conviction and will appeal

During the program “Brasil Urgente” (TV Bandeirantes), José Luiz Datena stated that he does not accept the court decision that sentenced him to the Band to pay a man R$10,000, as reported by columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL. The presenter also questioned the self-defense version of the driver, who fired a gunshot during a traffic fight and killed stock assistant Ricardo Soares, in April 2021.

“He was with his wife and son by his side, the guy was shot in the neck in front of the woman and I am guilty of having used very heavy words,” Datena said today, commenting on the decision.

The presenter also stated that he is “always in favor of Justice and the Law, but not every judicial decision… it can be legal, but it cannot be fair”.

“It’s not possible that the language I have, I called the guy a scoundrel. What is the guy who shoots in the neck [do outro] with the boy’s wife with the baby on her lap at the risk of the three being hit?”, asked Datena.

He stated that he was not obliged to agree with the decision: “I think you have to comply with a court decision, but I am not obliged to agree with that. I hope that the Band has already appealed, otherwise I will get a lawyer and appeal. this is absurd, the guy takes the revolver and shoots the guy in the neck in front of the woman and the baby and I have to pay for it? .

“Something like that doesn’t make sense. Where is the right to freedom of expression?”, he asks again. “I will appeal, I have appealed and I hope to appeal even to the end in every possible and imaginable instance because I have the right to freedom of expression.”

Datena still calls the driver a scoundrel and also a murderer. “What am I going to call the guy? Pope Francis? I’m sorry who made that decision, but I think it’s an off-kilter decision,” she again criticized the decision.

He added that he was informed of the decision by the UOL since Band’s legal department had not informed him about it, according to him.