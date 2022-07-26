Daytime napping may be linked to high blood pressure and stroke risk, study says







Napping during the day can be dangerous Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

nap during the day, especially after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, where many people started working from home and having more free time to rest, is a relatively common habit. There are those who don’t like it or can’t. But, let’s face it, it’s not that difficult to feel a little extra sleep in the early afternoon, especially after lunch.

This napping habit, which until then seemed to be something totally harmless, can actually pose health risks. At least that’s what a study carried out by the American Heart Association and published this Monday (25) by the scientific journal Hypertension has identified.

According to the researchers, napping during the day may be associated with cardiovascular problems, such as high pressure and increased risk of have a stroke – Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA).

To reach that conclusion, the scientists analyzed, over 11 years, data on the lifestyle, habits and examinations of 360,000 people in the United Kingdom, aged between 40 and 69, who had no history of hypertension or stroke.

And the conclusion was that, among individuals who had the habit of napping during the day, there was, on average, a 12% greater probability of developing hypertension and 24% greater probability of having a stroke. In addition, for volunteers under 60 years of age, the risk of having high blood pressure was 20% higher, when compared to those who were not in the habit of napping. After age 60, this risk was 10% higher.

However, it was identified that people with the habit of napping during the day also had other characteristics that contributed to an increase in the frequency of these naps and that, therefore, may be related to cardiovascular problems, such as smoking and daily consumption. of alcohol.

In this way, researchers believe that napping during the day is not necessarily something dangerous, as long as during the night sleep is effective for the body’s rest and recovery. Many individuals sleep during the day precisely because of poor sleep at night. And, in these cases, small naps during the day are not enough for the well-being of the body.

So, if you are in the habit of napping during the day, it doesn’t mean that you will have any cardiovascular problems in the future. But, it is worth investigating the reasons that make him take this type of nap. If your main sleep during the night is bad, then it will be a reason to be concerned.