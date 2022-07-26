Deadly virus that makes eyes bleed detected in Spain

A disease known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has been detected in the city of Leon in northwestern Spain. The illness caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of the tick causes the eyes and skin to bleed and kills up to 40% of infected people.

According to local media, the patient diagnosed with the disease was hospitalized last week before being transported by helicopter to another hospital by the Defense Ministry.

The Spanish authorities said that he “remains in a stable state, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies”.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus causes severe outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fever

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family. The CCHF virus causes severe outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fever.

The virus was first discovered in Crimea in 1944 and is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

Cases are rare in northern Europe, with only 3 cases in Spain since 2011.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus is mainly transmitted by ticks, but transmission can also happen from human to human as a result of close contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids from infected people.

According to the WHO, most cases recorded to date have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

Signals and symptons

After contact with the virus, the disease can manifest in up to 13 days. The onset of symptoms is sudden, with fever, muscle pain, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, back pain, headache, sore eyes, and sensitivity to light.

There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and sore throat early on, followed by sudden mood swings and confusion.

After two to four days, restlessness may be replaced by drowsiness and depression.

Other clinical signs include tachycardia (fast heart rate), enlarged lymph nodes, and petechial rash (a rash caused by bleeding into the skin) on internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth and throat, and on the skin. Red eyes and bleeding from the eyes are also symptoms of the condition.

There is no vaccine to prevent the disease, nor specific treatment. General supportive care is aimed at controlling symptoms.