Deolane denounces delegate for refusing to return seized cars

Influencer Deolane Bezerra used the stories on her Instagram profile to inform that she went to the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office to file a complaint against delegate Maria Aparecida Corsato. The lawyer alleges that the agent did not return her seized cars in an operation that took place on the 14th.

According to Deolane, the Land Rover Discovery and the Porsche that were at her home in Alphaville, Barueri (SP), were not listed by the police and ended up being taken away unnecessarily.

“I’m now leaving the 27th DP. What happened? The illustrious delegate Maria Aparecida Corsato refused, that is, she spoke out against the return of my vehicles. I wanted to inform you that the warrant is null. at my residence at the exact moment. There was no apprehension of the cars”, said the lawyer.







After seizure of goods, Deolane Bezerra denies crime: “They have to prove it” Photo: Playback/Instagram

understand the case

On the last day, the 14th, a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the house of Deolane Bezerra, at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. According to columnist Leo Dias, from metropoliseswho had access to the police report, the investigation is about an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association, which indicates money laundering.

During the operation, a Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, seven notebooks/diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting records, two Rolex watches and two Bvulgari brand watches were seized (according to the investigated, the items would be copies ) and an iPhone 13 Pro Max phone. One of the cars is worth about R$1 million.

Also according to the publication, the washing would be done, mainly, in the purchase and sale of vehicles from a store called Mille, located in Tatuapé, East Zone of the capital of São Paulo.

clarification

In a note, the legal advice of Deolane Bezerra reported that the search and seizure warrant served at the home of the digital influencer was due to an alleged sponsorship of the company Betzord, the target of the investigation, to a party that took place in mid-2021. Deolane says that the influencer has no connection with what happened.

*With information from Famous and Celebrities