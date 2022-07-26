Deolane requests return of seized goods, receives denial and files a complaint against authority: “Persecution”

Lawyer tried to recover the two luxury vehicles seized during the operation that investigates connection with the company Betzord

Lawyer Deolane Bezerra requested the return of her assets seized during an operation at her residence, in the capital of São Paulo, at the beginning of the month. Faced with the denial, the digital influencer went to the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office of São Paulo on Monday (25), where she filed a complaint against delegate Maria Aparecida Corsato.

“I am now leaving the 27th DP together with my colleague Adélia Soares [do BBB 16]it happened that the illustrious delegate Maria Aparecida Corsato refused, that is, she spoke out against the return of my vehicles”, she explained through the Stories of her official Instagram account, where the doctor shared a series of videos about the measures she is taking. taking after the operation at your home.

Deolane said it was “persecution” that he refused his request to get the cars back. These are two luxury vehicles seized during the operation that investigated the lawyer’s connection with the Betzord company. “If she wants fame, she won’t get it through me,” said the influencer.

Deolane again questioned why the vehicles were taken, as they would be outside the scope of the search. The search warrant at the influencer’s house took place on July 13 and in addition to the vehicles, the investigation team seized notes, notebooks and two Rolex watches. Other influencers are also being investigated for alleged association with the company.