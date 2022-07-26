Descomplica and Nubank launch free technology course

Partnership between Descomplica and Nubank is offering 3 thousand places for technical training courses. See how to participate!

A partnership between Nubank and Descomplica is generating vacancies for technology training projects for residents of periphery and slums throughout Brazil. See how to participate!

How will the course be?

The project emerged from a partnership between Instituto Nu and the educational institution Descomplica. The institutions aim to increase the number of technical training among residents of periphery and slums.

The course will consist of live and recorded classes, support material, assessment and certificate of completion authenticated by both institutions. In all, there will be 15 weeks of course with approximately 220 hours of class.

Much of the content will be focused on the technical part, with 100 hours of classes aimed at web development, with CS and JavaScript, and FrontEnd, with design thinking, UX, CSS and HTML, among others.

How to apply?

Enrollment began on July 20 and will run until March 2023. To enroll, simply access the Descomplica website and fill in a form with the requested information.

To qualify, the candidate must be over 18 years of age and have a family income of up to R$5,000 per month. In the first, 3,000 vacancies will be offered, 50% of which will be for black and brown people and 30% of these opportunities will be aimed at women, but trans and transvestites will also have priority for vacancies.

3 groups will be formed and, if all vacancies are not filled, other applicants will be called who meet the required requirements.

