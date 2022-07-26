Despite the news, X-Men remain forgotten at the barbecue by Marvel – 07/26/2022

The weekend was full of news for enthusiasts of the popular films perpetrated by Marvel Studios. At the traditional San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige and the gang announced a package of releases for the next few years.

There will be Thunderbolts, a kind of Avengers team that brings together only villains pretending to be heroes, a new attempt to do something decent with the Fantastic Four in theaters was confirmed, there was an exciting trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the right to Namor — and much more.

But after the latest episode of the Ms. Marvel there was a certain expectation for more information about the arrival of the X-Men in the cinematic universe of the publisher. It hasn’t been this time yet.

The only news about the mutant heroes was the release of some images from the cartoon that continues the 1992 series. Meanwhile, we are left without details about how they will arrive in the MCU.

The characters suffered for two decades at Fox’s hands, with tacky adaptations that only caused some charm for their lack of healthy comparisons at the time.

With the advent of Marvel Studios, which belongs to the conglomerate that acquired the company that previously held the film rights to the characters, you can imagine that Wolverine and his friends will receive a much more dignified treatment, without any shame in the incredible source material available to serve as base.

Now expectations are focused on the month of September, when Disney will make a new round of announcements at the D23 Expo. Will the X-Men continue to be forgotten at the barbecue?

We’ll be back at any time with new information.