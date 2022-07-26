Did you pay and didn’t take it? 12 tips to not be fooled when shopping online

Buying online is practical, agile and, sometimes, the cost-benefit is better than in the physical store. But you have to be careful not to get scammed.

tilt talked to experts to gather prevention tips. And also instructions on how to proceed when fraud occurs – for example, you buy an iPhone and receive a box of stones.

before purchase

data security:

Do not shop on public Wi-Fi networks, as it makes it easier for cybercriminals to obtain your personal data. Prefer private networks with a password;

Look at the address bar (URL) of the store. Don’t have “https” or a padlock symbol? Better to let it go. This type of page is more vulnerable to attacks looking for your sensitive information (such as bank and personal details).

Product origin:

Investigate the origin of the supplier and the sales history, on sites like Procon and ReclameAqui. In these services, you also find out if the company responds to complaints quickly and satisfactorily for the customer;

Always research prices on competitors and be wary of very large promotions.

Classifieds (such as OLX and MercadoLivre):

Whenever possible, prefer to buy and sell options directly from the websites, rather than from third-party sellers who use the market place. So, it is possible to get some kind of help in case of a problem. If you deal directly with the third-party seller, the transaction is at your own risk;

Protect your data. Fill in personal information, such as RG number, CPF and bank details, only on official websites;

Pay attention to emails sent by the sites. Official communications usually use a visual identity, and are not sent by free email platforms, but with the company’s own name;

Companies also often have WhatsApp verified. Next to the name, a confirmation seal appears that the account is reputable. If you don’t have the icon, be suspicious;

Always trade through the chats on the buy and sell platforms and avoid messaging apps. Fraudsters prefer digital environments where they cannot be traced;

Did you receive proof of payment by message or email? Be suspicious and check directly at the bank or digital wallet if the amount has already been computed. It is also worth seeing the transaction status on the platform where the purchase took place;

If you are the seller, only deliver the product after payment confirmation;

Be wary of hurried buyers. This is one of the tactics used to get the person to deliver the product before payment confirmation.

I bought it and it went bad. What do I do?

In case of fraud (such as paying for a product and receiving another), the consumer must first contact the supplier, describing what happened. Make this contact through official means, such as the platform where the purchase took place.

Companies also tend to keep an eye on complaints made on social media. If you haven’t received a satisfactory response on an official channel, please press on via Twitter or Facebook to expedite the process.

If none of the above suggestions work, you need to take more energetic measures.

“In these cases, consumers can resort to the ombudsman of the suppliers that they have. If not resolved, the next step is to seek the Procon or the website consumer.gov.br”, explains lawyer Antônio Oliveira, a specialist in consumer law and telecommunications.

If it still doesn’t work, Oliveira continues, the alternative is to take the complaint to the judiciary. “If the cause is up to 40 minimum wages [cerca de R$ 43 mil], the Special Civil Courts are the best way. And it’s free.”

In addition to Procon and the consumer.gov.br website, there are other institutions and entities that can help with such problems, such as Idec (Consumer Defense Institute) and the Cybercrime Police Station (in the case of financial fraud).

The legislation provides for some rules that must be complied with when exposing data on the site, especially for those who are offering the product.

“The identification, with due prominence, of the company’s name, CNPJ, location and contact is one of them. This is fundamental to facilitate the relationship between client and company and provide more transparency to the process”, explains Oliveira.

In addition, Decree 7.962/2013, which regulates the Consumer Protection Code, requires the supplier to use effective security mechanisms for payment and for processing consumer data.

*With information from Serasa, MercadoPago and Beatriz Soares, director of products and operations at OLX