Difficult ejaculation and low libido are symptoms, says study

A study carried out by researchers at the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, brought a list of common symptoms presented in people who had the “long Covid”, and the five most recorded are very different from what was thought.

Among the most well-known symptoms of SARS-Cov-2 infection, the only one that remained present among people who had the disease for more than 12 weeks was loss of smell.

In the study published on Monday (25) by the medical journal Nature, the other most common symptoms associated with “long covid” were hair loss, sneezing, difficulty ejaculating and reduced libido.

The research analyzed anonymous health records of 2.4 million Britons collected between January 2020 and April 2021. Patients were divided into two groups, one with a previous Covid-19 infection but no history of hospitalization, and the other another with people who had no record of infection by the disease. The first group reported 62 symptoms more frequently than the other.

The researchers also singled out the demographic groups at greatest risk of developing the long-term form of Covid, with women, youth, blacks and people of ethnic minorities standing out among the rest.