Difficulty in ejaculation and reduced libido are among the most common symptoms of ‘Long Covid’ | Health

A study carried out by researchers at the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, reveals that people who suffer from “Covid Longa” report, among the most common symptoms of the syndrome, loss of smell, hair loss, sneezing, difficulty ejaculation and reduced libido.

These five were the most reported in a list of more than 60 symptoms considered the most common among people who were infected with Sars-Cov-2 and who followed the complaints after 12 weeks of infection.

Published in the journal “Nature” on Monday (25), the research sought, in addition to tracing the most common symptoms, to raise the risk factors associated with development. The researchers say the groups most vulnerable to Covid Longa in the UK were young women, ethnic minorities, people with low socioeconomic status, smokers and people with comorbidities.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham state in the study that approximately 10% of individuals with Covid-19 develop persistent symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms usually occur 3 months after the onset of acute coronavirus symptoms and last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

Here are the most common late symptoms according to the survey:

loss of smell

loss of hair

sneezing

ejaculation difficulties

reduced libido

shortness of breath at rest

fatigue

chest pain

hoarseness

fever

The survey was conducted based on the anonymous health records of 2.4 million people, with data collected between January 2020 and April 2021.

Among these, 486,149 correspond to patients with previous infection by Covid-19, but without a history of hospitalization for the disease, and 1.9 million people with no indication of infection by coronavirus.

According to the British researchers, certain ethnic groups were more likely to develop “Post-Covid Syndrome”, such as Afro-Caribbeans and mixed ethnicity. Other minority groups in the UK, such as those of Native American, Middle Eastern or Polynesian origin, are also among the groups most affected by the syndrome.

“More research is also needed to understand the health and social impacts of these persistent symptoms, to support patients living with long-term sequelae, and to develop targeted treatments,” the researchers concluded.