Digital account that makes money: see better options than savings

A completely free account and wallet can give you up to twice the return of savings

If your only form of investment is savings, know that you are losing money. Despite the most recent increase in the basic rate, the current Selic rate of 13.25% per year, the yield on this portfolio remains low, even below inflation. However, the digital account that makes money could be a great option.

Then there are completely free accounts and wallets that can return your money up to twice as much as savings. In the article that Notícias Concursos prepared this Tuesday (26), 12 options for digital account that makes money and that can improve your investments.

What is the best (or best) digital account that makes money?

Below is a list of digital accounts and wallets that offer higher returns compared to savings:

99Pay – Automatically generates 220% of the CDI. But watch out! The return only applies to the limit of BRL 500.00. The rest only generates 100% of the CDI;

PagBank – Offers CDB options with yields ranging from 100% to 140% of the CDI, in addition to coverage by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) up to a limit of R$ 250,000.00;

Nubank – Offers a return of 100% of the CDI, regardless of the value, daily liquidity and no maintenance fee;

PicPay – Automatically generates 105% CDI for portfolio balances up to R$100,000.00. Above this amount, the remuneration will be 100% of the CDI;

C6 Bank – The digital bank offers a return of 102% to 110% of the CDI, with credit guarantee fund (FGC) coverage up to R$ 250,000.00;

Mercado Pago – Customers are automatically paid with 100% of the CDI with daily liquidity. One advantage is that there are no maintenance fees;

Banco Original – Anyone who opens a digital account on the platform can opt for one of the Certificates of Deposit (CDB), which offers a return of up to 130% of the CDI. The FGC also protects them from financial risks;

Inter Bank – This digital account that makes money offers a return of 100% of the CDI and protection against financial risks from the FGC. However, those who have already invested more than BRL 250,000 in the platform can apply for the Inter Mastercard Black Card without an annual fee and are entitled to several benefits.