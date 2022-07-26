Dollar closes sharply down ahead of US interest rate decision | Economy

The dollar closed down sharply on Monday (25), ahead of the long-awaited decision on the US interest rate this week.

The US currency retreated 2.33%, sold at R$ 5.3697. See more quotes.

On Friday, the US currency rose 0.01%, sold at R$5.4977, renewing the highest closing level since January 24 (R$5.5017). With the result of this second, the North American currency accumulates high of 2.62% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 3.68%.

What is messing with the markets?

This week, it will be the turn of the United States to set its basic interest rate. Futures traders have moderated their expectations about the size of this rally, moving to expect a 0.75 percentage point rise rather than a full 1 percentage point scenario.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week raised the euro zone’s benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade, amid fears of an energy crisis and bleak economic prospects in the euro zone. The 0.5 percentage point increase brought the rate to zero.

In the domestic scenario, financial market economists reduced the inflation estimate for 2022, which went from 7.54% to 7.30%. It was the fourth drop in a row for the indicator. The financial market maintained the expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, at 13.75% per year for the end of 2022. The projection for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 rose from R$ 5, 13 for BRL 5.20. For 2023, it increased from BRL 5.10 to BRL 5.20.